Review: A Sugarplum Fairy waves a sweet 'Nutcracker' goodbye

JOCELYN NOVECK
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — George Balanchine’s “Nutcracker” ends with a big, collective farewell wave. Every single dancer onstage is waving — from the Sugarplum Fairy and her fellow inhabitants of the Land of Sweets down below, to Marie and her Prince up above, soaring in their wooden sleigh.

How appropriate, then, that on Sunday night at New York City Ballet, one Sugarplum Fairy was bidding her own, personal farewell. It was the final NYCB performance for Sterling Hyltin, one of the company’s most admired ballerinas. Retiring after 20 years, she's been dancing this role for 16 of them, and she was still at the top of her game — warm and expansive in demeanor, light and airy in movement. She was also quite clearly having a blast.

Hyltin's performance, loudly cheered at every opportunity (including a standing ovation before her climactic pas de deux with partner Andrew Veyette was even over), made for a special “Nutcracker” evening, especially for audience members who’d never seen a traditional ballet farewell. At curtain calls, she stood onstage as a procession of colleagues — current and former — came out one by one, bearing flowers and hugs, and golden glitter cascaded from above. (The hug-bearers also included some of her young ballet students and her 2-year-old daughter).

This “Nutcracker” has, of course, been a mainstay of holiday entertainment in New York for almost 70 years since it premiered in 1954, featuring the famous Balanchine choreography and iconic Tchaikovsky score. After being sidelined completely in 2020 due to the pandemic, the production returned last year but had to cancel a number of performances due to COVID-19 cases in the cast.

This year feels very different. Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater was packed with a mostly unmasked audience, with mandates dropped in October. And the smallest kids were back, both offstage and on. (Last year, vaccine restrictions limited audience members to those old enough to be vaccinated or to younger children with a negative PCR test.) The 2021 cast was aged 12 to 16 — also due to vaccine rules — considerably older than usual. This year, the young performers are aged 8 to 13, and the spiffy new costumes (including to-die-for party dresses) made last year to accommodate older kids have been altered for them.

Caroline O’Hagan, age 10, was a thoughtful Marie, who falls asleep after her parents’ Christmas Eve party and awakens in a changed world, helping her Nutcracker Prince slay the Mouse King with a strategic toss of her slipper. Titus Landegger, 11, was a gallant prince, giving a vividly mimed account of the battle when the couple arrives in the Land of Sweets.

Most of the key adult dancing comes in Act II, but the Snowflakes, who close out Act I under pelting confetti snow — how do they not slip? — were especially sharp and in perfect unison.

Children in the audience still gasp when the curtain arises on Act II’s Land of Sweets, with the youngest performers — the angels — gliding across the stage before the Sugarplum Fairy makes her entrance. Hyltin greeted the angels with perhaps an extra smile, since she teaches youngsters at the NYCB-affiliated School of American Ballet.

After her delicate solo, the Sugarplum Fairy cedes the stage — to Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Tea, Candy Canes, the Marzipan Shepherdesses, the vamping Mother Ginger and her Polichinelles, and the Flowers (with Indiana Woodward here as a glittering Dewdrop.) She returns for the piece de resistance — the pas de deux of the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier, with its dramatic soaring lifts and fish dives.

Then the real farewell began. At curtain calls, Hyltin was greeted by seven of her students from the cast, clad in pink leotards and tights and bearing flowers. She also left the stage momentarily to embrace Peter Martins, the former City Ballet chief whom she has credited with championing her as a young dancer (Martins retired in early 2018 under a cloud of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. He denied wrongdoing and a subsequent two-month investigation did not corroborate those claims.)

Hyltin, 37, has said she wants to focus her time on her young daughter, as well as continue teaching.

But she had one last ballet trick in her. As the golden confetti fell, she delighted her fellow dancers onstage, some of them jumping up and down as she ripped off an impromptu set of quick traveling pique turns around the stage, punctuated with a big leap — and a big laugh.

___

Online: https://www.nycballet.com/discover/ballet-repertory/george-balanchines-the-nutcracker/

Recommended Stories

  • Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons

    After a morning trip to their father's grave, Cameron and Connor Heyward played an inspired role in Pittsburgh's first winning streak of the season. Connor hauled in the first touchdown of the rookie tight end's NFL career, Cameron anchored a defense that allowed only a single touchdown, and the Steelers made it two victories in a row by holding off the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 Sunday. After a bout with cancer, he died at the age of just 39 and is buried in suburban Atlanta.

  • Factbox-When it comes to spending big on elections, few can challenge America

    Georgia's U.S. Senate race, set to end in a Tuesday runoff, will be the most expensive contest of America's midterm elections, capping the election cycle of a democracy that is highly money-intensive. More than $400 million has already been spent on the Georgia contest, a significant chunk of the nearly $9 billion that the Center for Responsive Politics - an independent research group - expects to have gone to funding the midterms. India, the world's largest democracy by population, was touted by some observers as having the most expensive election ever in 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a second term in office as his Bharatiya Janata Party outspent opposition parties.

  • UAW president faces run-off election as reformers make gains

    United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry will face a run-off election against reform presidential candidate Shawn Fain, a court-appointed monitor said on Monday, after none of the five candidates captured a majority. Fain, who as a reform candidate wants the UAW to take a more confrontational approach in auto contract talks and push to end a two-tier compensation system that pays newer workers less, narrowly trailed Curry in the election. Six reform candidates were elected to other officer positions in the elections.

  • NY Mets agree to deal with Justin Verlander, 3-time Cy Young winner, reports say

    The New York Mets wasted little time filling in the gap left by the departure of franchise icon Jacob deGrom.

  • 4 takeaways from Dolphins’ disappointing loss to 49ers

    Here's what we learned.

  • Tampa police chief resigns after traffic stop investigation

    Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned after an internal affairs investigation into a traffic stop, according to a release from the city.

  • Today is: Walt Disney Day

    Today is: Walt Disney Day

  • Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good

    There are some interesting cocktails on offer at "The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin' Rosé before you get to your seat. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond's life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that's unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we're told — as well as positively cringey. The conceit is that an older Diamond is reluctantly undergoing therapy to figure out why he's such a sad sack.

  • Hidden Gems: Most Underrated Tourist Attractions in the U.S.

    Whether you like beaches, antiques, art museums, wildlife, gorgeous natural vistas, gardens, or any other fun thing off the beaten path, here are 30 sights to add to your bucket list.

  • Local history: Nude statue turned heads at Highland Square

    Art dealer Ray Packard placed 7-foot goddess outside gallery at West Exchange and Grand Avenue in 1972. Then the mischief began.

  • Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34

    Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning.

  • The iconic Wednesday Addams dance gets a cultural twist from Asian TikTok creators

    The Wednesday Addams dance takes over TikTok and Asian creators are putting their own spin on it.

  • SZA Performs “Shirt” And “Blind” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

    The songstress' new album, 'S.O.S,' is set to drop Dec. 9.

  • ‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ Review: A Bio-Musical That Tries So Hard, So Hard, So Hard

    Will Swenson drops his voice to sub-gravel and dons a Cher tour's worth of sequins to play the pop-rock legend

  • In Oscar Music Race, Familiar and Fresh Faces Seek Score Nominations

    This year’s Oscar-worthy music is the most interesting mix in years. Veterans continue to supply well-crafted, traditional orchestral scores while new voices are contributing surprising sounds for daring filmmakers seeking something fresh. Let’s start with the most familiar duo: John Williams and Steven Spielberg. Seventeen of their 29 films together have been nominated for Oscars, […]

  • Most Influential: Osinachi

    The Nigerian artist creates one-of-a-kind images using Microsoft Word. For this season, he depicted Mikhaylo Federov, the Ukrainian official who raised about $200 million in crypto for that country's war effort.

  • CoinDesk Got Colorful With the Most Influential 2022 NFT Collection

    For the fourth year, CoinDesk has partnered with 14 artists to immortalize on-chain some of the Most Influential 2022, whose NFT portraits will be made available in an exclusive auction being held on Coinbase NFT.

  • Jay Shetty Announces Inaugural World Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jay Shetty is embarking on his first world tour, Variety has learned exclusively. The bestselling author, podcast host, social media sensation, life coach and former monk has announced tour dates for “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” in 2023. The tour is described as a 90-minute experience where Shetty will lead the audience through live meditations, experiments […]

  • Find Cincinnati events near you this week: Dec. 5-11

    Here's our list of all the good stuff happening this coming week in the Cincinnati area.

  • Most Influential Artist: Norman Harman

    The Edinburgh-based artist use a combination of technologies and brick-and-mortar traditional values to draw Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs for this year’s Most Influential list.