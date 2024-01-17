Review: Table Six Kitchen + Bar offers fresh options in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP. – There is no better way to catch up with a good friend than over dinner at a new-to-us restaurant with a lively atmosphere and eclectic food offerings.

I made reservations for two at Table Six Kitchen + Bar at 6113 Whipple Ave. NW, for 5:45 p.m. on a weeknight. Traffic was light, and we arrived early. The parking lot was packed, so we assumed since we were early, we would wait to be seated. Not realizing how large the restaurant and bar was, there were still a few tables available, and we were greeted and seated immediately.

Maple pecan bacon becomes a shareable appetizer at Table Six Kitchen + Bar during happy hour.

Our waitress, Ali, told us we arrived in the middle of happy hour, and mules were half-price. We reviewed to happy hour menu that featured some welcome prices and ordered the table quesadilla ($6) and the maple pecan bacon ($4). Happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and also includes reduced pricing on the top six specialty cocktails, wine pours and domestic bottled beer.

The bacon was coated with chopped pecans and a warm maple glaze. There were four slices, the perfect amount for us to indulge. We also noted that the bacon was cooked perfectly, not too crisp but not undercooked.

The table quesadilla at Table Six Kitchen + Bar is a standout appetizer, especially at happy hour pricing.

Of the two appetizers, our favorite was the table quesadilla. Cut into perfect appetizer size sections, the tortilla was crispy and each piece had chunks of chicken, Mexican street corn and melted, gooey cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa, the quesadilla was a winner.

When Ali returned to see if we decided on our dinner selections, she told me she’d worked at Table Six on a part-time basis for 3 years. She enjoyed the environment and the extra income. She's also a high school teacher in Stark County.

A cup of white chicken chili at Table Six Kitchen + Bar.

My friend and I continued to catch up, and finally decided to check the menu for our dinner selections. While we were deciding, I also ordered something I wanted to try – a cup of the white chicken chili ($5).

It arrived hot with some melted cheese on top, complete with a side of crispy tortilla chips. The overall flavor profile of the chili was delicious, but there wasn’t much substance to it. My cup contained just a little chicken, a few beans and mostly broth. I still enjoyed it, but was a little disappointed in the serving.

One of the pricey specials at Table Six Kitchen + Bar is seared scallops over goat cheese, with polenta, tomatoes and a cream sauce.

Time to order dinner. My friend, Vickie, decided on one of the specials − seared scallops over goat cheese and polenta with tomatoes and a cream sauce ($36). My choice was the short rib lo mein ($18) with fresh Ohio City noodles, veggies, cilantro, peanuts, sesame ginger and Thai peanut sauces with pulled pieces of short ribs.

There was a generous number of scallops that were cooked perfectly, and you could easily taste the fresh goat cheese. Our only complaint was the polenta was very clumpy and didn’t lend itself to easy eating, and even for scallops the price seemed high.

This short rib lo mein is a standout entree at Table Six Kitchen + Bar in Jackson Township.

I can’t say enough good things about my short rib lo mein. The portion was so generous I took half home. It was not over sauced, and there were plenty of noodles, pulled pieces of short ribs, and veggies. I ate the leftovers the next day for lunch, cold from the refrigerator. The dish was just as flavorful.

On to dessert. Vickie opted for the blood orange sorbet ($5) with a sprinkling of granola and fresh blueberries. It was colorful and very refreshing.

This blood orange sorbet is a refreshing ending to your meal at Table Six Kitchen + Bar.

I ordered the molten brownie ($6) and was disappointed for a few reasons. There was a generous amount of vanilla ice cream on top, and it was cleverly served in a canning jar with a not-so-clever soup spoon. The spoon made it impossible to reach the bottom of the jar. The portion of brownie and sauce was skimpy − there was almost no brownie. When I did get to some of the bottom of the jar, the brownie portion was impossible to retrieve as it had been burnt from the heating process. The idea for a small portion of dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth is a good one, but some kinks need worked out, starting with a different spoon.

Molten brownie served in a canning jar at Table Six Kitchen + Bar was somewhat of a disappointment.

If unique cocktails are your thing, there is always a seasonal selection of specialty crafted cocktails to choose from, as well as non-alcoholic options for the sober curious.

We would definitely return to explore more of the options on the menu. There’s a wide and varied selection of food choices at Table Six Kitchen + Bar, something for everyone.

The menu includes an extensive shareable selection of appetizers that include not just the maple pecan bacon but also truffle fries, buffalo calamari and cheeseburger sliders.

There’s a wide selection of what’s dubbed as "street food" to choose from, including glorious shrimp tacos or glorious tofu tacos, lobster tacos or short rib gordita crunch. Greens and bowls and mac ‘n cheese and platters share the spotlight with sandwiches and burgers.

Table Six Kitchen + Bar is also famous for its chicken and waffles featuring hand-breaded chicken, whipped butter and bourbon maple syrup, whole or half portion.

If you go

WHAT – Table Six Kitchen + Bar

WHERE – 6113 Whipple Ave. NW, Jackson Township; 330-305-1666

HOURS – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The bar is open one hour later Thursday through Sunday.

MORE – Reservations online at yelpreservations.com.

