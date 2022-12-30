Year in Review: The top news stories of 2022

Dec. 30—It was overall a peaceful and happy year in Logansport. Progress continued as new businesses popped up around town and plenty of local celebrations gave residents opportunities to enjoy time with friends and neighbors around the community.

The community rallied around Mark Racop when officers from California's San Mateo County arrived with a warrant.

The community was also stunned by the horrors that occurred at a children's sleepover.

We said goodbye to Mr. Happy Burger as owner Bob Shanks retired and passed the restaurant on to a new owner.

As the year drew to a close, Cass County Republicans made national news when their letter censuring Senator Todd Young was published on Twitter by a CNN.

Here are the top news stories of 2022.

The Batmobile Saga

On July 19, Mark Racop's business, Fiberglass Freaks, was raided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office over what amounted to a business dispute.

Four members of the California sheriff's office came to Logansport with a warrant, arrested Racop and took files from his business.

Racop said a customer had ordered one of his 1966 Batmobiles but in 2021 stopped making payments on the purchase.

"He kept demanding to know when his car was going to be completed during that time but would not make a payment," Racop said. "I was forced to reorder the cars and bumped his car to the end of the lineup because he hadn't paid."

Racop was charged with diversion of construction funds and obtaining money, labor or property by false pretenses by the sheriff's office in San Mateo County, California. Racop's bank account was also frozen, and he was summoned to court in California.

Logansport came together and helped the businessman during his struggles.

The San Mateo Sheriff, Carlos Bolanos, faced backlash after it was revealed he allegedly carried out the raid to fulfill a favor to personal friend and campaign donor Sam Anagnostou. Anagnostou, a real estate investor in Menlo Park, California, ordered a custom Batmobile from Racop but became upset when his order was delayed because of late payments and lack of communication with Racop.

The charges were eventually dropped in August after the San Mateo district attorney reviewed them.

"These crazy, ridiculous charges should never have been brought to begin with," Racop said. "Now that they've been dropped, it's like having a giant weight lifted off my shoulders. I'm starting to breathe a tiny, tiny bit."

Mr. Happy Burger retires

Bob Shanks, owner of Mr. Happy Burger, retired in January after selling his last restaurant to Pat Hilton on Jan. 27.

Mr. Happy Burger has been a Logansport staple for 61 years. In 2021 Shanks sold the West location, and it reopened as Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse in May.

"I think I'm ready to retire," Shanks said. "It's not as easy at 89 years old to get around like I used to. I need to slow down. And we're tickled to death the way they got it sold. It's staying Mr. Happy Burger."

Hilton is the chief executive officer of Penguin Point Restaurant Group. He had planned on changing the restaurant to a Penguin Point but decided to honor the Happy Burger legacy.

"The reason it needed to stay Mr. Happy Burger is, if it's not broken, don't fix it," Hilton said. "But it's also way deeper than that. Logansport needs Mr. Happy Burger forever. For me to be a small part of keeping it here is an honor."

Shanks opened the original Mr. Happy Burger at 3131 E. Market St. in 1961. He saw that fast food restaurants like McDonald's were popular in Indianapolis, but Logansport had nothing comparable at the time.

Shanks was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash in August.

Nightmare sleepover stuns Indiana

Two 12-year-old girls were arrested after another 12-year-old girl was allegedly violently assaulted at a sleepover in early March.

The girls allegedly burned the 12-year-old victim with lighters, sat on her so she could not breathe, confined her and shaved part of the victim's head, among other acts, according news partner 13 WTHR in Indianapolis. The names are not being released due to the ages of the alleged attackers and victim.

Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer confirmed that one of the perpetrators had been accused of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; and battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

Schafer said the perpetrator has not been charged with felonies due to her age but is still accused of committing the crimes.

Culver's headlines new businesses

Culver's arrived on Oct. 3, 2022, and Logansport greeted the restaurant with a long line on a chilly morning.

Mayor Chris Martin and Billy Cuppy, president of the Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce and the Cass Logansport Economic Development Organization, along with members of the Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Culver's to the community at 9 a.m. with an indoor ribbon cutting.

"This continues our momentum," Cuppy said. "We have momentum going in every sector of Logansport. This just keeps it going as you can see from the excitement. They've employed a lot of people locally and we wish them nothing but the best of luck."

Progress on The Junction, 3900 E. Market St., continued in 2022 with Harbor Freight signing on to be part of the shopping space. Harbor Freight has already begun taking applications and plans to open during the winter season.

Scooter's Coffee, a drive thru coffee shop, opened at 3225 E. Market St.

The growing business scene was bolstered by several new businesses, including downtown, Plant Therapy, now located at 116 S. 6th St. inside Black Dog; The Lantern, 430 E. Broadway Suite B on the second floor of Bonus Pints; Rosie & Clive's Beauty Boutique, 29 S. Third St.; Off The Top barbershop, 27 S. Third St.; and The Science Project, 611 North St.

New international restaurants and bakeries included El Rinconcito del Sabor, 921 N. 3rd St.; Yummy Mi Camino Real, 121 S. 6th St.; Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 900 W. Market St.; and Dona Conchita, 801 N. 3rd St.

Spooky Grandma's Halloween Shop, 6342 W. County Road 100 North, opened this past summer and quickly became a place of community, offering outdoor activities for customers and partnering with local businesses, such as parking lot party before the most recent "Halloween" film premiered at Mary Max Cinemas.

The Alt Vault, 7333 N. 400 West, took customers back to the 1990s in Royal Center, offering a unique collection of retro items such as films, CDs and collectibles alongside art and clothing designed by independent creators.

At France Park, Kingdom Splash Fest opened as a summer water park, offering an inflatable obstacle course to challenge swimmers.

Tyson Foods also gave back to the community by hosting "Squeal on the Eel," donating over $60,000 raised during the event to Emmuas Mission Center, 4th Dimension Recovery Home, Cass County Domestic Violence and The Father's House. "Squeal on the Eel" is set to return June 10, 2023.

But 2022 also brought business closings. The PolkaDot Cupcake closed its doors on Christmas Eve after three years of business, citing cost increases due to inflation as the reason. The PolkaDot Cupcake was a beloved bakery in Logansport and also contributed time to local schools.

Poor John's Restaurant, located in Galveston, announced Thursday, Dec. 29, that they would close at the end of 2022. The restaurant has been open for two years, but the owners decided to choose family during difficult economic times, they said in a Facebook post.

Illegal gambling

Three Logansport residents were arrested Oct. 7 for running an illegal gambling operation and selling counterfeit merchandise.

The Logansport Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted the Indiana Gaming Commission during raids at J and F Services, located near the 300 block of Fifth Street, and Jean Tax Services, located near the 3300 block of East Market Street.

Police arrested Esther Saintil, Frantz Joseph and Jean Ricot Bozier on charges of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; professional gambling and knowingly maintaining slot and/or pinball machines, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a professional gambling site and knowingly accepting money for profit, a Level 6 felony.

Akime Forteus, 32, of Lawrence, was also arrested for unlawful gambling, a Class B misdemeanor.

The raids and arrests occurred after a lengthy investigation by the Indiana Gaming Commission. According to probable cause affidavits, an undercover Indiana Gaming Commission officer began an investigation after a Logansport Police Department detective saw an electronic gaming device and counterfeit items while inside Jean Tax Service near the end of March.

Local Republicans' letter draws national attention

When the Cass County Republican Party sent Senator Todd Young a letter of censure because of his vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, it was quickly published on Twitter by a CNN reporter.

It was soon a national story.

"This bill enshrines and codifies in federal law an incorrect understanding of marriage, further embedding it in the American legal fabric," the letter said. "It will enable and encourage litigation against those who disagree and hold a traditional understanding of the union. It opens the door to further degradation of marriage such as recognition of polyamorous relationships."

Cass County Republican chair David Richey is a teacher at Lewis Cass High School. The vice-chair, Becky Comoglio, is on the Lewis Cass school board.

When asked for comment on the letter, Comoglio referred most questions to Richey but said she stood by the letter and that LGTBQ students at Lewis Cass could trust her to work in their best interest.

In an interview, Richey alleged he was confronted by a group of students, including LGBTQ students, and they discussed the letter privately. He then went on to compare being LGBTQ to doing drugs or being an alcoholic and said same-sex marriage could lead to people marrying their cats or pedophiles marrying children.