Year in review: These top stories engaged readers in 2023

Dec. 31—An iconic restaurant closing. A grave digger honored for his service. The incumbent mayor winning a competitive election.

There were many local news stories that engaged Pharos-Tribune readers in 2024. Here were the top stories according to our metrics.

Grave digger honored by Guinness

Allen McCloskey, 89, thought he was going to a friend's birthday party, but when he walked into the Young America Center United Methodist Church on April 16, he discovered everyone inside was waiting for him.

They were there to celebrate McCloskey making the Guinness Book of World Records for longest career as a grave digger at 70 years, seven months and 20 days.

It all came about when his son, Dean McCloskey, tried to think of a way to honor his father.

In 2020, he reached out to Guinness about his father's achievement. They replied "insufficient evidence."

Because his father operated in good faith there were not many contracts to prove his record to Guinness. Instead, Dean McCloskey had to find witness statements.

Allen McCloskey's grave digging career began on Aug. 28, 1952, right at the Young America Center United Methodist Church, when he dug the grave of a man named Joe Williamson. During his long career he dug graves for his parents and in 2017, his wife.

Allen McCloskey averaged 1000 graves dug approximately every nine years from 1962, when he dug his 100th grave to 2002 when he dug his 4,000th. He reached 5,000 graves in 2013.

He is still adding to his record of over 5,600 graves.

On May 19, Allen McCloskey's story was featured in an "On the Road with Steve Hartman" segment during an episode of "CBS Evening News with Nora O'Donnell."

An old shovel used by McCloskey was later displayed by Guiness at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions in Orlando.

"Guinness World Records are currently busy creating a series of new and exciting global attractions and exhibits for live display around the world," said Alan Pixsley, global head of production & visitor experience with Guinness. "We were thrilled to be able to obtain via a donation the shovel of Allen McCloskey who holds the GWR title for longest career as a grave digger. We will display this record-breaking item to tell Allen's incredible life story and to inspire wonder, curiosity and imagination in live audiences around the world."

Mr. Happy Burger shuts down

After 62 years of serving burgers and more to the citizens of Logansport, Mr. Happy Burger closed in November.

The restaurant opened in 1961 by now retired local entrepreneur Bob Shanks, and was sold to Penguin Point Restaurant Group in 2022. However, WSBT 22 in South Bend reported on Nov. 10 that all six Penguin Point restaurants would close permanently that Sunday. The new owner of Penguin Point reportedly struggled to continue in business after COVID-19.

Those wanting to have one last meal before Mr. Happy Burger closed found that workers did not show up to open the restaurant during its final weekend. A sign was left on the former restaurant's door, saying "Sorry we are closed. We would like to thank the people of Logansport that have supported and shared their lives with us. It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close. Thank you all."

In the weeks following, a large banner was left on the building, thanking the Shanks family. The note reads "Dear Bob and the rest of the Shanks family, thanks for the memories of good times, good friends and good food! Your neighbors." The bull that stood in front of the restaurant was also moved to Bullshipper's Cafe on East Main Street.

Mayor Martin wins re-election

The train will continue chugging along for four more years when Chris Martin won reelection in November.

While early voting totals showed a lead for Democratic candidate Dave Kitchell, Martin emerged victorious. He is the first Republican mayor to win reelection since 1951 and the first mayor to have a second term since 2007.

"Now we are able to focus more on getting things done and accomplished over the next four years," Martin said. "We have another four years to continue the progress that we started and also get to see it finished."

The final tally came out to 972 votes for Martin, 899 votes for Kitchell and 159 votes for independent candidate Lonnie Keefer. While early voting made Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl a little nervous, he said the reelection felt like validation for everything the Martin administration had accomplished.

"The work we have done in the last several years to help revitalize the town has been noticed," Pomasl said. "They came out in force on election day."

Republican candidates unseated many Democrat opponents in local raises, and Martin thought these results were about creating balance in city government as opposed to a red wave. He said he was excited for a new future, calling it new because it was no longer just two Republicans and six to seven Democrats coming into office.

"I think we have a full balance now at this point between Republicans and Democrats," Martin said. "So, I'm ready for our new future starting in 2024."

Vibrant Event Center announced

Logansport will soon have a new place to host weddings, meetings, quinceañeras, proms and more beginning in 2024. The Vibrant Event Center, located next to Riverside Park, will have space for all kinds of events.

The event center, which began its planning in March 2022, is being built by a group of local investors called Eel River Equity Group LLC. The cost is expected to run $4.2 million, according to president of Steinberger Construction Matt Lewellen.

Features of the Vibrant Event Center include a main gathering room that can hold 400 guests and a smaller room that can hold 60 people. A roof patio, also capable of holding 60 people, is also included as well.

The center broke ground over the summer of 2023, and is set to open in spring of 2024. Construction has started on the center. For more information, visit vibranteventcenter.com.

Another event center is coming to Cass County in spring of 2024: the Emberwood Event Center in Walton. This event center, located at 5428 S. 600 E., will be capable of holding 250 wedding guests and will be available for other events such as proms and dances. Those interested in learning more about the event center may sign up for updates at emberwoodevents.com.

McVay named LMH president

Tara McVay became the new President and CEO of the Logansport Memorial Hospital on Aug. 7, bringing a permanent leadership solution at the facility.

McVay, an RN, MSN, CNO became the first woman to oversee the hospital as president in the nearly 100-year history of the organization.

She was chosen by the LMH Board of Trustees from a pool of over 30 candidates. The Board of Trustees made their decision during a special session Monday, Aug. 1.

McVay joined Logansport Memorial Hospital in 1997 and served in a variety of nursing roles throughout the organization. She joined the Executive Leadership team in 2013 and was named as the Chief Nursing Officer in 2015.

Perry Gay resigned as CEO on March 22. David Ameen, who had served in the position from 2010-2015 before retiring returned to the role as an interim leader.

Gay served the organization as CEO since 2016 and helped lead several key additions to the hospital, including the breast care center and family birth center.

At the end of July, LMH earned a 5-star rating in patient experience in the Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CCCF celebrates 30 years

The Cass County Community Foundation celebrated 30 years of helping on Sept. 30, leading up to its big party at the State Theatre with a month of giving.

Of course there couldn't be a celebration without giving away even more. At the conclusion of the event, six guests were given the opportunity to choose a Cass County organization to receive $5,000 in funding.

Earlier in the day, the foundation delivered 300 loaves of bread to the Emmaus Mission Center as the final gift of their 30 Days of Giving. Throughout September, the foundation had given gifts such as 30 books to local libraries, gifting organizations with items they could use each day of the month. They also offered gifts that radio listeners could win.

In all, the Cass County Community Foundation gave out over 900 gifts during the month of September.

The night began on an emotional note when Steve Russell, Cass County 4-H president, was presented the Richard W. Cassidy Jr. Thanks for Giving award.

On Sept. 26, it gave out some of its biggest gifts during the 2023 Community Grant Awards ceremony.

Seven Cass County organizations were awarded grants totaling a record of $309,611.50. The Pioneer High School Future Farmers of America walked away with the largest check Tuesday, receiving $100,000 for a greenhouse.