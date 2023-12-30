Year in Review: Two locals gifted with homes

Dec. 30—ANDERSON — As 2023 comes to an end, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved the sale of Bingham Square Apartments, a problem-laden complex.

The complex was sold to the Woodlake Development Group based in New Jersey.

Woodlake will also be purchasing Madison Square Apartments, another complex that has dealt with a host of issues, according to a previous report.

Mike Austin, attorney for the commission, said Woodlake will invest $5.5 million into both complexes.

Both complexes are expected to reach completion within 24 to 30 months.

In December, two local residents received homes in less than a month's time — Madison County's Habitat for Humanity chapter built homes for Kanique Boyd and Kyle Morgan.

Boyd was first. She was gifted a 1,500-square-foot home in the 1100 block of East 28th Street in Anderson.

It was a long time coming for Boyd, who put in 200 hours of work on the home construction which began in June 2022.

Boyd was excited to spend Christmas in her new home. Morgan was equally excited.

Morgan and his daughter, Kyla, now reside in a home in the 2100 block of Fletcher Street.

The home was built by students and volunteers from Anderson Community Schools' D26 Career Center.

Jason Neal, director of D26, said this helps students to learn a trade while giving back to their community.

On a more negative note, Anderson Housing Authority lost two staff members — Mary Randol, former deputy, and Robert Hammer, maintenance supervisor.

Randol was said to have been terminated for an undisclosed reason.

Hammer resigned after being charged on Dec. 6 by the U.S Attorney's office in Indianapolis for conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.