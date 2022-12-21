3

Review: What it’s like to drive GMC’s new $100,000+ Hummer EV

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

“This thing is so boss.”

My Yahoo Finance colleague Rick Newman uttered these words during our drive with GMC’s Hummer EV, and I don’t disagree.

The Hummer EV is an earthmoving, behemoth of a pickup that is everything most EV buyers are not trying to be - brash, in your face, and intimidating.

But when they hear it’s electric, their ears sort of perk up.

The Hummer EV, in Edition 1 trim as tested, is a fully loaded version of GMC’s top of the pyramid truck. It has 3 motors pumping out 1000 horsepower, features an 800-volt EV platform with massive Ultium battery (212.7 kWh), and has a range of around 350 miles.

The Edition 1 costs a Hummer-size $112,839 as tested, but you do get a lot for the money. Cheaper versions of the Hummer EV will start at around $80,000, GMC (GM) says.

The design

GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)
GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)

The big, bold exterior design of the Hummer in an exercise in non-restraint. One only need look at the massive light bar in the front with the glowing HUMMER EV printed on it. The truck is also over a foot wider than a Toyota Camry.

The bruising, bold look starts at the front, which is unmistakable Hummer, hearkening back to the old H1 and H2 of years past. The hulking front end with nearly flat windshield (and 3 windshield wipers, I should add) flows back to the full-size four door cab, ((words missing here?)) and features buttress like C-pillars that form the upper part of the truck bed.

GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)
GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)

Our tester continued the out of this word look with two massive 35-inch off-road tires in the pickup bed, capped off with GMC’s MultiPro tailgate that can fold in several stages, with one part incorporating a KICKER audio system and speakers for outdoor tunes.

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV&#39;s design visually communicates extreme capability, reinforced with rugged architectural details that are delivered with a premium, well-executed and appointed interior.
GMC Hummer EV interior (credit: GMC)

Inside the Hummer is all business - lots of right angles and hard edges, nothing rounded or curved to speak off. A prominent floating touchscreen display houses GMC’s infotainment system, which uses a Hummer specific graphical background design, mimicking the surface of the moon. There are other moon references in the vehicle, from the floor mats to the speaker covers, echoing what the GMC Hummer team dubbed their moonshot vehicle.

GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)
GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)

The drive

Before picking up the Hummer, the thought of driving this thing—almost the size of a medium-duty commercial vehicle—on New York City streets was agita inducing.

But hopping (literally) into the driver's seat and taking off didn’t prove as arduous as I imagined. The nearly 10,000-pound Hummer was somewhat nimble; its EV powertrain made accelerating and stopping with its regenerative braking system a smooth affair. Air suspension ate up potholes when encountered, and the vast array of cameras helped with visibility.

Sure there were a couple scary moments when trying to weave through heavy traffic, or the all to common squeezing around a double-parked car on an NYC side street. But the Hummer includes rear-wheel steer to reduce its turning radius, and a party trick known as “crabwalk,” to maneuver when confines are tight, like on an off-road trail. I actually used crabwalk to parallel park on a narrow city street.

But out of the city is where the Hummer shined. Sitting high up like a full-size pickup, the Hummer offers a commanding view of the road. With 1000 horsepower on tap, zooming past smaller cars and weaving around traffic felt like we were breaking the laws of physics.

GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)
GMC Hummer EV pickup (credit: Pras Subramanian)

Yes - it’s a capable truck, and we didn’t even have the chance to take if off road and use those 35-inch tires to good use. But the hummer is more than its physical presence. It’s GM’s way of showing what’s possible with EVs, and showing a skeptical public that an EV can be the biggest, baddest thing on the road.

“Hummer bordered on an evil brand when GM finally retired it,” my co-pilot Newman said about the brand’s once reviled history. “Environmentalists despised it because it was so needlessly obnoxious, and it got single-digit mpg. It had to be the most inefficient vehicle there was when it stopped production in 2010.”

But with the Hummer being all electric, those legacy issues are now gone. “It still might be inefficient, but there are no greenhouse gasses coming out the back,” Newman added. “They’re taking a sin brand and turning it into a virtuous brand.”

And that might be GM’s real moonshot. Taking the Hummer brand out of the dustbin of history, and making it king of the hill across all of GM’s truck offerings - electric or not.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Top White House Cybersecurity Official Plans to Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The US’s first national cyber director, Chris Inglis, is planning to step down in the coming months, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysInglis has worked

  • General Mills (GIS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    General Mills (GIS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.77% and 1.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended November 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rite Aid Shares Plummet; Down More Than 70% in 2022

    Rite Aid shares fell 14% to $3.80 in Wednesday trading amid a wind down in demand for Covid-19 vaccinations and testing. + Chief Executive Heyward Donigan said that while Rite Aid's quarterly results beat Wall Street's analyst consensus, the company is lowering its outlook for the year and kicking off an effort to "improve sales, script volume and operating margins, and free up cash." + Rite Aid posted a net loss of $67.1 million, or $1.23 a share, in the quarter ended Nov. 26, compared with a l

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Arrives at White House as US Adds Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived at the White House to a red-carpet welcome by President Joe Biden in the Ukrainian president’s first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. He is scheduled to make an evening address to Congress before departing Washington.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicop

  • Winter ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Bears Down on Chicago Ahead of Holiday Travel Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago is in the cross-hairs of a powerful winter storm that could become a “bomb cyclone” — with deep snow, searing winds and an Arctic chill — threatening to disrupt Christmas travel for millions of people in the US and bring a deep freeze to the eastern two-thirds of the country. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacu

  • Elon Musk expects Twitter to be 'cash flow break-even' next year

    Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform. Twitter was previously tracking toward a "negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per year" before the cost cuts, Musk said on Wednesday while speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat. Since taking over Twitter on Oct. 27, Musk has laid off 50% of the company's employees and demanded remaining staff commit to long hours and a "hardcore" culture, prompting more employee departures.

  • German cartel office ends proceedings against Google News Showcase

    Germany's cartel office has concluded proceedings against Google over its online news service after the tech giant made several changes benefiting publishers, the office said on Wednesday. The office said Google had abandoned plans to integrate the Google News Showcase into general searches and changed its contractual practice to make sure publishers do not face difficulties in asserting their ancillary copyright in response to its concerns. A publisher's participation in the News Showcase will continue not to affect search results, added the office.

  • Retirement: Secure Act 2.0 a ‘positive for savers,’ policy strategist says

    Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist Brian Gardner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the $1.65 trillion spending bill for fiscal year 2023, the latest on the Secure Act 2.0, the state of the omnibus bill, and the outlook for the U.S. government.

  • 8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco

    'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...

  • Nike's second quarter earnings show revenue growth amid uncertainty for retailers

    The athletic retailer Nike saw its revenue increase and beat prior expectations, according to the company's earnings report for the second quarter.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried forgoes right to fight U.S. extradition: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan discusses the latest news on Sam Bankman-Fried, who is reportedly set to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

  • Stock will 'suffer' at 'disappointing' Wells Fargo -CIO

    STORY: The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hit Wells Fargo & Co with the watchdog's largest ever civil penalty on Tuesday (Dec. 20) as part of a $3.7 billion agreement to settle charges over widespread mismanagement of car loans, mortgages and bank accounts.The consumer watchdog ordered the bank to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, and another $2 billion to redress more than 16 million customer accounts affected by the violations, the regulator said in a statement.The bank illegally charged fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, had cars wrongly repossessed and imposed unlawful surprise overdraft fees, among other issues, the CFPB said.

  • Markets Are Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes, Morgan Stanley’s Caron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets aren’t prepared for how far US central bankers are willing to go to tame the hottest inflation in a generation, according to Morgan Stanley’s Jim Caron.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysEven t

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried consents to extradition

    NASSAU (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to be extradited to the United States where he faces fraud charges, according to an affidavit his lawyer read on Wednesday at a court hearing in The Bahamas. It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to the United States as early as Wednesday afternoon. Bankman-Fried was committed to custody to await the move.

  • Arctic storm to bring snow, freezing temperatures to U.S.

    An arctic front is bringing winter-storm conditions to several parts of the U.S. Dangerously cold wind chills will be blowing from Canada to Mexico. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.

  • Musk Says Cost-Cutting Averted $3 Billion Twitter Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. was on course for $3 billion of negative cash flow before he stepped in to stem losses by dismissing more than half the company’s staff.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US Says“T

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins $677M Deal to Support Combat Helicopters

    Lockheed (LMT) is set to offer supply chain management that includes 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies for supporting the CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters.

  • Billie Eilish celebrates birthday in Mrs Claus outfit at star-studded party

    Singer Billie Eilish celebrates birthday in a Mrs Claus outfit at star-studded party, which included Avril Lavigne

  • See Photos of Billie Eilish With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford at her Celebrity-Packed 21st Birthday Party

    Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and more showed up for the Christmas-themed bash.

  • Tyreek Hill apologized to Dolphins fans for his performance vs. Bills

    It wasn't really a bad game.