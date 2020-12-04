Review: Wireless headsets from Logitech, Audio-Technica, SteelSeries, HyperX and more

Devin Coldewey

With the amount of time you're spending at home these days, you deserve a better headset. A wireless one that works with your computer and maybe your console as well, with a mic for calls and great sound for games and movies. Fortunately there are a lot to choose from, and I've tested out your best options.

I asked the leading audio and peripheral companies to send over their flagship wireless headset, with prices ranging from about $100 to $250. Beyond this price range returns diminish swiftly, but right now that's the sweet spot for comfort, sound, and usability.

For years I've avoided wireless headsets because there were too many compromises, but I'm pleased to say that the latency has been eliminated and battery life in the ones I reviewed is uniformly excellent. (NB: If the wireless version feels too expensive, you can often get wired ones for $50-100 less.)

To test the headphones, I used them all for a variety of everyday tasks, from video calls to movies and music (with only minimal EQing to get a sense of their natural sound) to AAA games and indies. None require an app to work, though some have companion software for LEDs or game profiles. I have a fairly large head and medium-sized ears, for what it's worth. All the headphones are rather bulky, though the angle I shot them at individually makes them look huge — you can see in the image up top that they're all roughly the same size.

None of these headphones have active noise cancelling, but many offer decent physical isolation to the point where they offer a "monitor" feature that pipes in sound from the outside world — useful if you're playing a game but waiting for the oven to preheat or something. Only the first set has a built-in mic, the rest have detachable ones of generally solid quality, certainly good enough for streaming and chatting, though for broadcast a separate one would be better. All these headphones use a USB-A style dongle, though the 7P/7X also has a USB-C connector.

SteelSeries 7P/7X - $149

The 7P and 7X headsets, designed with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind (as well as PC) respectively, are my first and most unreserved recommendation.

The standout feature on these is, to me, a truly surprising sound with an almost disturbingly broad stage and clarity. I almost couldn't believe what I was hearing when I put on some familiar tracks I use for reference. This isn't a 7.1 simulation or anything like that — but no doubt the gaming focus led to creating a large soundstage. It worked!

I also found the headphones to be very comfortable, with a "ski goggle" strap instead of a per-band adjustment that lets them sit very lightly as well as "remembering" your setting. The spacious earcups rotate for travel or comfort.

The built-in mic is unobtrusive and stows away nicely, but if you're picky about placement it was a bit floppy to adjust. Many of the other headsets have nicer mics that completely detach — maybe that's a plus for you but I tend to lose them.

My main issues with these are that the controls feel cheap and not particularly well laid out. The bottom of the headset is a jumble of ports and buttons and the volume dials don't have much travel — it's 0 to 100 in one full swipe. (Volume control is independent from system volume.)

The dongle is different from the others in that it is itself USB-C, but with a USB-A cable attached. That's good for compatibility, but the cable is three feet long, making it kind of silly to attach to some laptops and whatnot. You could easily get your own short cord, though.

At $150 I think these are an easy recommendation for just about anyone looking at that price range.

Audio-Technica AT-GWL - $250

The high price on these is partly because they are the wireless version of a headset that also comes wired, so if you want the solid audio performance and comfy fit, you can save some money by going wired.

The sound of the AT-GWLs is rich and naturally has a focus on the upper-mid vocal range, which makes voices in media really pop. I did find the sound a bit confined, which hitting the "surround" setting actually helped with. I know that this sort of virtualization has generally been frowned on, but it's been a while since these settings have been over the top and distortive. I found surround better for games but not necessarily for music, but it's very easy to switch on and off.

The headphones are light and adjusted with traditional, no-nonsense metal bands, with a single pad on the top. I would say they are the lightest-feeling pair I tested, with the SteelSeries and Razer coming in just behind owing to some extra weight and bulk. Despite being compact, the AT-GWLs felt airy but not big. The leather-microfiber combo cups are nice, and I think they'll break in well to provide better isolation over time.

Where they fall short is in the interface. First, a note to Audio-Technica: Turn down the notification noises! Turning the headset on, the mic on or off, or hitting the system-independent volume max produces loud, surprising beeps. Too loud!

Second, the buttons and dials are stiff, small, and same-feeling. Lifting a hand quickly to turn down the volume (maybe after a huge beep) you may very easily mistake the power switch for the volume dial. The dial also doubles as a button for surround mode, and next to it is a microscopic button to turn on and off the sound of surroundings. It's a bit of a jumble — nothing you can't get used to, but considering how nice other headsets on this list made their controls, it has to be said.

HyperX Cloud II wireless - $100

HyperX (owned by Kingston) wasn't exactly known for audio until fairly recently, but its previous Cloud headset got the crucial Wirecutter endorsement, and it's easy to see why. For less money than any of the other headsets in this roundup, the follow-up to that headset (which I'm wearing right now) has excellent sound and isolation.

I was surprised to find a soundstage nearly as wide as the 7P/7X, but with more of a focus on the punchy lower register instead of on detail and placement. My music felt big and close, and the atmosphere of games likewise, more immediately present.

The Cloud II's controls are simple and effective. The volume dial, tied directly to the system volume, is superb: grippy, with smooth motion and just the right amount of friction, and just-barely-there clicks. There are two good-size buttons, the power one concave and the mic mute (which gives different sounds for muted and active) convex.

It's unfortunate that they're not as comfortable, for me anyway, as the others on this list. The cups (though a bit on the warm side) and band are perfectly fine. It's that there's little rotation to those cups, meaning there's no play to accommodate the shape of your head. I don't know, maybe it's just my big dome, but they were noticeably tighter at the front of my ear than the back, so I was constantly adjusting or trying to twist them.

I'll say this: if they add a bit more adjustment to the cups, these would be my default recommendation over the 7P/7X. As exciting as the SteelSeries sound is to me, the Cloud IIs seem more like what people expect and $50 cheaper.

Logitech G-733 - $130

The matte texture of the G733s had a weird interaction with my camera — they don't look speckly IRL.

These are Logitech's streamer-friendly, color-coordinated, LED-sporting set, but they're better than the loud design would suggest.

The sound is definitely gaming-forward, with a definite emphasis on the low end and a very central, present sound that was a lot like the Cloud II.

To be honest, I was not expecting the G733s to be very comfortable — their stiff plastic look suggested they'd creak, weigh down my ears, and crush my noggin. But in fact they're really light and quite comfy! There's a lot of play in the positions of the earcups. The fit is a little odd in that there's a plainly inferior version of the 7P/7X's "ski goggle" strap that really only has four settings, while the cups slide up and down about two thirds of an inch. It was just enough to accommodate my (again, apparently very large) head.

The mic boom is rather short, and sadly there is no indicator for when the mic is on or off, which is sometimes a minor inconvenience and sometimes a major pain. You can tell from the sound the mute button makes, though.

The volume dial is nice and smooth, though the "clicks" are really far apart. I like the texture of it and the mic mute button, the power button not so much. But it works.

The colors may not be to everyone's liking, but I have to hand it to Logitech for going all the way. The headset, mic, and even the USB dongle are all the same shade, making it much easier to keep track of them in my growing pile of headphones and widgets.

Logitech Pro-X - $200

Currently Logitech's most premium set of gaming headphones, the Pro-X abandon the bright, plasticky look of its other sets and goes for understated and black.

The sound of the Logitech is big and very clear, with almost a reference feel in how balanced the bands are. I felt more presence in the mid-lows of smart bass-playing than the other sets. There is a "surround" feel that makes it feel more like you're in a room of well-configured speakers than headphones, something that I think emerges from a de-emphasis of the center channel. The media is "out there," not "in here." It's not a bad or a good thing, just distinct from the others.

The controls are about on par with the Cloud II's: A nice frictiony volume wheel controlling system volume, a nice mic toggle button, and a fairly meaty on-off switch you're unlikely to trip on purpose.

Also like the Cloud IIs, there is no rotation to the earcups, making them less comfortable to me than the ATs and SteelSeries, and Logitech's cheaper G-733s. A larger head than my own, if that's possible, would definitely feel clamped. I do think these would wear in well, but all the same a bit of play would help a lot.

The external material, a satinized matte plastic, looks truly lovely but is an absolute fingerprint magnet. Considering you'll be handling these a lot (and let's be honest, not necessarily with freshly washed hands), you're going to need to wipe them down rather more than any of the others I tested.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro - $180

The understated Razer Blackshark V2 Pro soon became my go-to for PC gaming when the SteelSeries set was attached to the PS5.

Their sound is definitely gaming-focused, with extra oomph in the lows and mid-lows, but music didn't sound overly shifted in that direction. The soundstage is full but not startlingly so, and everything sounded detailed without being harsh.

The Razers look heavy but aren't — it varies day to day but I think they're definitely competing for "most comfortable" with the A-Ts and SteelSeries. The cups feel spacious and have a nice seal, making for a very isolated listening experience. Adjustment is done with the wires attached to the cups, which is nothing special — I kind of wish this setup would let you adjust the cant as well as the height. The material is like the Logitechs — prone to fingerprints, though a little less so, in my experience.

Their controls are very well designed and laid out, all on one side. The protruding (system-independent) volume knob may seem odd at first but you'll love it soon. The one big notch or click indicates exactly 50%, which is super useful for quick "calibration," and turning the knob is smooth yet resistant enough that I never once accidentally changed it. Meanwhile there are conveniently placed and distinguishable buttons for mute and power, and ports for the detachable mic, charge cord, and 3.5mm input.

I'm hard pressed to think of any downsides to the Blackshark except that it doesn't work with consoles.

