Reviewed Staff Picks 2023—treasures, necessities and other favs, all available on Amazon

At Reviewed, we spend most of our time writing about the great (and not so great) products that enter our lives and lab. We're opinionated by nature. That means when it comes to the products we personally own, love and use daily, we have lots to say.

Everybody has that one air fryer, dog bed or set of headphones they love and use every day. This list is about our top favorite versions of those hit products: The items that Reviewed staff own and love—and that also conveniently happen to be available on Amazon.

Check out our staff picks below:

1. Calming Dog Bed & Cat Bed

A perfect bed for the pooch.

Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, our Managing Editor of Commerce loves her Calming Dog Bed—or shall we say, her new pup does...

"When we were bringing our new puppy home, Reviewed's Art Director Tara Jacoby told me the one thing we needed to get was this dog bed, and boy was she right. I was skeptical of the shaggy exterior fabric—wouldn't it trap smells?

"But she was right: Our pup snuggled right into the center of the cuddly doughnut shape and fell right asleep, and it remains her number one sleep spot. Even better (for me) — the whole thing pops right in the washing machine and dryer, so it (and my house) stays odor free."

$22 at Amazon

2. Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Perfect hair.

"I’m all about convenience," says Kasey Caminiti, Managing Editor of Commerce, "and the cordless Dyson Corrale hair straightener is the epitome of convenience. I can throw it in my bag for a weekend trip (or longer!) and my morning hair routine is quick and easy. Because you don’t need an outlet, I’ve traveled internationally with this straightener to avoid voltage issues and I’ve even proudly taken it camping!"

$500 at Amazon

3. Sunbeam Restful Heated Mattress Pad

Slumber aid.

"Nothing beats getting into a warm bed," writes Jessica Kasparian, Beauty Editor, "Being someone who runs cold and lives in the Northeast, the Sunbeam Restful Heated Mattress Pad is an absolute must-have for me. About a half-hour before bed, I use the included controller to turn the mattress pad on so my sheets are plenty toasty by the time I get under the covers.

"I’ll even turn it on a low temperature during chilly nights. I’ve used this mattress cover for years and repurchased it recently for my new mattress. It’s available for twin, full, queen and king-sized beds.”

$100 at Amazon

4. Cosori Lite 4-Quart Smart Air Fryer

Smart fry.

Deals Staff Writer Jon Winkler loves the Cosori Lite, an app-driven, smart air fryer. "As a single guy who likes to cook a good meal but hates cleaning pots and pans, this four-quart appliance is a great addition to my dinner routine. Its sleek design helps it slide into my small countertop without taking up too much space and its small fry basket is easy to clean after each use.

"If you’re new to air frying (like I was), the Cosori Lite is easy-to-use with helpful cooking tips and a simple touch interface."

$100 at Amazon

5. HOKA ONE ONE Speedgoat 5

Support your heels.

“I spend my weekends going on long hikes," says Lily Hartman, Staff Writer, Search. "When I put on the HOKA ONE ONE Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes for the first time, they felt right. Wearing these lightweight shoes on the trail feels like you’re flying on your feet. Plus, their comfort and sturdy grip on different terrain is unmatchable.”

From $189 at Amazon

6. Hunter tall rain boots

An iconic addition to any wardrobe.

"It’s safe to say that a pair of Hunter rain boots is an iconic and necessary staple in anyone’s wardrobe. From snow to slush, they’re useful, comfortable and hold up even when you put them through the ringer. Plus, with celebrities like Princess Diana and Kate Moss showcasing their fashion-meets-function style in the boots, I feel pretty cool when I wear them." — Ceara Perez-Murphy, Staff Writer, Search

From $115 at Amazon

7. Super Mario Odyssey (digital edition)

The best Super Mario yet.

"So many Mario games are classics," says Daniel Donabedian, Staff Writer, Deals, "but Super Mario Odyssey is the best-of-the-best. It takes the normal aspects of a typical Mario game and spices it up with countless creative twists. It's so easy to get lost in the fun of this replayable title."

$56 at Amazon

8. T3 Whirl Trio

Curl control.

Senior Editor Melena Gurganus loves the T3 Whirl Trio. "I purchased the T3 Whirl Trio after reading the rave review that Beauty Editor Jess Kasparian gave the product—and I have been styling my hair with ease ever since! Not only does this set come with three different curling wands, but its ceramic heaters and special gloss coating leave my hair looking silkier and shinier than ever."

$325 at Amazon

9. Big Berkey Gravity-Fed Water Filter

Carbon filtration.

"NYC’s water is supposed to be excellent, but I personally find it hard to believe that it's excellent everywhere (lots of pipes). My housemate’s Berkey water filter helps assuage my doubts, producing consistently fresh and clean water. The stainless steel system uses two black carbon tubes to filter water. After two years with our Berkey, I would find it hard to go back." — Gabriel Morgan, Staff Writer, Home

$384 at Amazon

10. Lifestraw Water Pitcher

Filter it all.

Senior Staff Writer of Kitchen & Cooking Monica Petrucci loves her Lifestraw Water Pitcher. "Most water filters don't reduce contaminants like microplastics and PFAS (and they certainly don't all look this good). When I learned that my town detected levels of PFAS in the water supply, I ran to order this—and haven't looked back. This gorgeous pitcher is made of borosilicate glass, filters over 30 contaminants and is easy to fill and clean."

$45 at Amazon

11. Smeg Milk Frother

Froth it like a pro.

"From mixing up matcha to producing frothy milk for a latté," says Staff Writer Samantha Mangino, "the Smeg milk frother works exceptionally well while also looking gorgeous on my countertop. The Smeg milk frother offers seven different functions so you can get fancy with both iced and hot beverages."

$230 at Amazon

12. Samsung Ark gaming monitor

Immersive visuals.

"Samsung Ark is a massive gaming monitor that provides some unfathomable levels of immersion," says Jaime Carillo, Senior Staff Writer. "It’s made for next-gen gameplay with fast refresh rates and HDR10+ compatibility as well as one of the biggest screens out there. It floods your senses with immersive sound and brilliant picture quality in a way VR only dreams of. Whether you game on console or PC, this monitor is tough to beat."

$2000 at Amazon

13. Renpho Eye Massager

Sleep like you mean it.

"As someone prone to getting styes and migraines, the Renpho Eye Massager is a need for my night routine. It's like an all-in-one product tailored to fit my needs. The built-in heating pads and hot compress helped reduce my dry eye symptoms and helps me sleep better at night." — Amina Khan, Staff Writer, Commerce

$70 at Amazon

14. Stillman & Birn Beta Series Sketchbook

Mixed media perfection.

"Only once before have I bought the same type of sketchbook three times in a row, and that was before I found the blue-covered Beta line of Stillman & Birn sketchbooks, which I’ve repeatedly bought since. With its cold-pressed paper perfectly suited for mixed media, it’s my favorite sketchbook I’ve used in years—perhaps ever." — Gabriel Morgan, Staff Writer, Home

$24 at Amazon

15. Worx WX082L ZipSnips Cordless Electric Scissors

Boxes beware.

"I used to let the cardboard boxes from all of my deliveries pile up in the garage." says Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Style Editor. "The Worx ZipSnips are cordless electric scissors that cut through cardboard, plastic and even leather with ease. I love this powerful mini circular saw for making one of my least enjoyable household tasks a lot quicker, and dare I say it, even a little fun."

$45 at Amazon

16. Oakley Sutro Sunglasses

Winter necessities.

“Even after losing my first pair of Oakley Sutros in the snow this winter, I didn’t hesitate on getting the same exact pair for a second time," says Lily Hartman, Staff Writer, Search. "Sometimes it feels like I couldn’t live without my favorite reflective sunglasses. They make it easy to observe my surroundings no matter how bright it is.”

$173 at Amazon

17. Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds

Feel the beat.

"My very first pair of true wireless earbuds and they didn’t disappoint. The Skullcandy Sesh Evo are wallet-friendly compared to the top-rated devices from Apple and Sony, but it doesn’t sacrifice quality for affordability. The buds felt secure in my ears and provided solid audio quality, all with a lengthy battery life and plenty of power in its charging case." — Jon Winkler, Staff Writer, Deals

$28 at Amazon

18. Living Libations Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Cleansing Oil

Invest in your complexion.

"As I hit my Larry Bird year (33), I can confidently look back at my past choices and pick out some of my better decisions, and though this might sound like an exaggeration, the Living Libations Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Oil really is one of them." — Ceara Perez-Murphy, Staff Writer, Search

$40 at Amazon

19. Clinique Moisturizing Lotion

Moisture in a bottle.

“There wasn’t much that could combat my dry skin until I discovered this Clinique Dramatically Jumbo Lotion," says Lily Hartman. "This face moisturizer instantly soothes my skin. With other brands, I would often have to apply the lotion multiple times to feel like my face was soft again. With this one, I feel relief on my face instantly.”

$39 at Amazon

20. Staub Cocotte

Better baking.

"The Staub Cocotte isn’t simply a versatile piece of cookware, it’s beautiful enough to be a full-blown display piece," says Jaime Carillo. "Considering how much use you’ll get out of it, this enamel cast iron Dutch oven may never leave your cooktop. It boils, it braises and deep fries food to perfection. "

$109 at Amazon

21. De'Longhi Dedica Arte

All about the crema.

"This slender machine proves that a good espresso machine doesn't have to cost a fortune," writes Monica Petrucci. "With a simple interface, impressive MyLatteArt steam wand and seriously rich espresso, the De'Longhi Dedica Arte is perfect for espresso lovers that don't want to break the bank."

$318 at Amazon

22. HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker

Like it cold?

"The HyperChiller helped me curb my trips to Starbucks and make delicious iced coffee every morning in just a few minutes. It freezes boiling coffee from my French press with just a few swirls—truly a game-changer to get my caffeine fix instantly." — Isabelle Kagan, Senior Editor, Partner Content

$22 at Amazon

23. Magic Bullet

Rocket blender.

"It's rare for me to wake up and not crave a smoothie," writes Monica Petrucci. "Luckily, the Magic Bullet is always waiting for me, ready to blend up several cups of frozen produce (and do it fast). It's also a breeze to clean, thanks to the cup's cylindrical shape and dishwasher-safe label. I've been using this affordable blender for over a year—and it delivers every time."

$48 at Amazon

24. Flexispot Bamboo 3 Stages Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk

Total desk control.

"The Flexispot Dual Motor Standing Desk takes you from sitting to standing with zero fuss. Simply press a button and dual motors start up, quietly elevating the bamboo desk top. When I’m at a wall and can no longer focus, I always find that switching from sitting to standing gives me the reset I need to finish the task." — Gabriel Morgan, Staff Writer, Home

$560 at Amazon

25. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Scalp salve.

"Since trying my hands at this shampoo and conditioning duo two years ago, my scalp has never been happier. My scalp is no longer bleeding, and flakes are no longer falling down my head like snow." — Sara Miranda, Staff Writer, Beauty

$16 at Amazon

26. 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller

Mashable madness.

"8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller jumps between platforms with the click of a button," says Jaime Carillo, "If you game on Nintendo Switch and PC, there’s no better go-to “pro style” gamepad out there. Its charging dock makes it stand out on any game station, and keeps it primed and ready to go whenever you are.

$70 at Amazon

27. Vornado 660 Fan

Need a gust?

"Living in the city, summers are sweaty, especially if you don’t have air conditioning. Luckily, I have the Vornado 660 fan to keep me cool. It has four settings, from ultra-fast to a light breeze. The Vornado creates a wind tunnel that circulates air throughout the room up to 100 feet." — Samantha Mangino

$96 at Amazon

28. EltaMD UV Physical sunscreen

A favorite daily sunscreen.

"After much trial and error, I’ve found my holy grail sunscreen with the EltaMD UV Physical sunscreen," Mangino adds. "This mineral sunscreen checks all my boxes: It doesn’t leave a white cast, it doesn’t sting my eyes and it offers the right SPF rating. It has a light tint that illuminates my skin, I don’t even need to wear foundation."

$41 at Amazon

29. Cuisinart Air Fryer and Convection Toaster Oven

Countertop cooking done better.

Deals Editor Elsie Boskamp recommends the Cuisinart Air Fryer. "This Cuisinart Air Fryer transformed the way I cook, making weeknight food prep speedy and stress-free. It’s spacious enough to make sheet pan dinners for two (with plenty of leftovers!) and is my go-to appliance for making virtually all foods."

$228 at Amazon

30. Le Tauci Large Pasta Bowls

Spaghetti bowls for all you noodley needs.

"Once I'm done cooking up a fresh meal for myself, I plate it with these sleek-looking pasta bowls from Le Tauci. The ceramic bowls feel sturdy and hold a heaping of food with zero sauce spillage or tumbling lettuce, thanks to their tall rim. Plus, they're freezer, dishwasher, and microwave-safe, making them a no-fuss kitchen accessory. I swear everything looks and tastes better in these bowls." — Jessica Kasparian, Beauty Editor

$36 at Amazon

31. Dash Egg Bite Maker

Better eggs.

"My Dash Egg Bite Maker makes prepping my weekday breakfast simple and delicious." writes Jeaneen Russell, Gift Guides Editor. "The family-sized version of the egg bite maker cooks nine perfectly round and portioned egg bites that can rival the expensive Starbucks version any day.

"If you're looking for a fast and easy way to meal prep your breakfast for busy weekday mornings, I highly recommend the Dash Sous Vide Style Family Size Egg Bite Maker."

$50 at Amazon

