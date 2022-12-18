Reviewed's 12 Days of Christmas Gifts Day 9: Magna-Tiles 84-Piece Storage Bin Bundle

12 Days Of Christmas Gifts, Day 9: Magna Tiles 84-piece Storage Bin Bundle

The popular carol "12 Days of Christmas" is a collection of gifts that sound pretty terrible to be on the receiving end of. Nine ladies dancing seems like a good gift in theory but you can only cut a rug for so long before your dogs start barking. Still, there's nothing like building up anticipation over almost two weeks of chaotic gifts which is why we're happy to present Reviewed's 12 Days of Giftmas, an almost two-week-long event of the best Christmas gift ideas available this year.

For four more days, we'll be taking a much more simple approach to gift-giving, with recommendations that comprise our favorite finds of the year. Yesterday, we suggested the best earbuds on the market, the Apple AirPods Pro. Before that, we recommended the Rise Gardens Personal Garden and Starter Kit to make your life a little more green. Today, we're recommending a popular children's toy that won't just cure boredom but encourage creativity and lay the foundation for STEM knowledge.

Reviewed's Christmas Gift of the Day: Magna-Tiles 84-Piece Storage Bin Bundle

Far too many toys for kids do little to feed their heads—and while classic building toys like Lego or K'Nex are coveted by children of all ages they still don't pack the educational oomph of this 84-piece Magna-Tiles set.

Magnetic tile toys rank as our favorite STEM toy ever and Magna-Tiles in particular are our top pick because of their cross-lattice interiors which make these the sturdiest in the lot. Because of this ingenious design, these tile toys play well with others on the occasion that a Transformer wants to traverse a bridge or ramp made of Magna-Tiles. Fun as it is building structures with Magna-Tiles, kids may also find themselves picking up STEM knowledge as they play without even knowing it. That's the best kind of learning. This Magna-Tiles set contains 84 pieces and even comes with its own attractive storage case.

$135 at Amazon

