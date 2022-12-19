Reviewed's 12 Days of Christmas Gifts Day 10: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

12 Days Of Christmas Gifts, Day 10: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

The popular carol "12 Days of Christmas" is a collection of gifts that sound pretty terrible to be on the receiving end of. As someone who lives in the US, 10 lords a leaping has all the makings of a constitutional crisis. Still, there's nothing like building up anticipation over almost two weeks of chaotic gifts which is why we're happy to present Reviewed's 12 Days of Giftmas, an almost two-week-long event of the best Christmas gift ideas available this year.

For three more days, we'll be taking a much more simple approach to gift-giving, with recommendations that comprise our favorite holiday gifts of the year. Yesterday, we suggested the Magna-Tiles 84-piece Storage Bin Bundle which helps kids of all ages stretch their imagination muscles. Before that, we suggested the best earbuds on the market, the Apple AirPods Pro. Today, we're recommending an innovative piece of outdoor cooking tech that will make you forget all about ordering pizza delivery.

Reviewed's Christmas Gift of the Day: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

The only thing better than eating brick oven pizza is eating brick oven pizza in the comfort of your own backyard. Getting a pizza oven installed in your home used to require calling a contractor and dishing out piles of scarola as Tony Soprano and company used to say. Now, having a pizza oven is well within any budget especially if it's the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven.

For the price, our reviewers found that Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven is the absolute best value in the outdoor pizza oven market. It connects to any standard propane tank and heats up in a flash. Cranked all the way up, the Ooni Koda sports temperatures as high as 950 degrees Fahrenheit, the ideal temperature for the perfect Neopolitan-style pizza. Of course, that's just the beginning of the possibilities. Aside from flatbread, calzone and stromboli, the oven can also be used to sear steaks, char veggies and perform plenty of other culinary miracles that only happen at obscenely high temps. Its slim profile means it's also great for travel to make pizzas anywhere. Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven is perfect for anyone that's pizza-obsessed—so basically everyone.

$400 at Amazon

