WHO reviewing COVID vaccines from China, AstraZeneca for emergency listing

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration

ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is reviewing COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Chinese developers for possible emergency listing, its top immunization and vaccination expert said on Thursday, following the United Nation's health agency's listing of a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 31.

"We are under review of some of the vaccines from China, for the AstraZeneca vaccine. We are in discussions and beginning processes with other vaccines," WHO immunization director Kate O'Brien told an online social media event, urging vaccine developers to submit data on promising candidates.

