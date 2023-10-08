My Take: Reviewing the government funding debate

While so much of the media focused on attention-grabbing headlines, I want to share with you my perspective on how the government funding debate played out last week. First, House Republicans passed the appropriation bills for the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of State.

Specifically, in the Homeland Security bill, I successfully added my amendment to block the Biden Administration’s proposed $600 fee on farmers and small businesses here in the 4th District and across America. With these bills, combined with previously passed VA funding, the House has now passed roughly 70% of federal government funding through the annual appropriations process.

With our nation over $33 trillion in debt, we need to reduce spending in the short term, through the appropriations process, as well as in the medium and long term. With that in mind, last Thursday I introduced the Fiscal Commission Act of 2023. This bipartisan bill would create a debt commission comprised of 16 individuals including a total of 12 members from the House and Senate as well as four individuals from the private sector.

The goal of this bipartisan group would be to propose a set of policies designed to balance the budget as well as improve the solvency for all programs that have a federal trust fund. Additionally, my legislation requires the House and Senate to have a vote on this proposal without amendments after the 2024 election and before the 118th Congress adjourns. When I introduced the bill, it was co-sponsored by 7 Republicans and 7 Democrats.

It has been clear for some time that the House was going to need more time to finish the appropriations process. Congress has not successfully completed this process since 1997, more than 25 years ago. With the end of the fiscal year on Saturday at midnight, it became clear that a short-term funding bill would be necessary so the House could continue to move forward on appropriations.

Republicans put up for a vote a 30-day stopgap measure that protected funding for defense, the VA, and homeland security while enacting a near 30% spending reduction for discretionary programs over that one-month period. Additionally, this measure inserted H.R. 2 – the Secure the Border Act. H.R. 2 was sent to the Senate in May and is the strongest border security legislation to pass the House in the modern era. H.R. 2 restores border integrity by hiring new border patrol agents, ending “catch and release,” strengthening the fight against human and drug traffickers, and addressing the immigration adjudication backlog as well as restarting construction on physical barriers. Importantly, this short-term funding measure also included my Fiscal Commission Act of 2023 as an amendment.

While I supported this conservative stopgap, sadly, it fell short of a simple majority due to every democrat voting against this measure and 21 Republicans joining them. While some believe a shutdown would somehow produce a more conservative outcome, I do not share this view based on experience from previous shutdowns in 2013 and 2018. As the clock continued to wind down, the decision was then made to put a 45-day funding bill on the House floor. To give our conference time to continue to reduce spending through the appropriations process and avoid a government shutdown, I supported this temporary measure.

Going forward, the House will continue to focus on passing the rest of the appropriation bills. This stands in stark contrast to the Senate which has yet to pass a single appropriations bill. House Republicans are working to change how Washington operates. No one said it would be easy, but making positive change is often difficult and takes time. I hope this helps shed light on how the last week in Washington went. If you have questions or comments, I encourage you to reach out at Huizenga.House.Gov or by phone to either my office in Holland at 616-251-6741 or my office in Portage at 269-569-8595.

— Bill Huizenga is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Michigan's Fourth District.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Reviewing the government funding debate