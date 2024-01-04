Editor’s Note: After several years, we are reviving the Reviewing the news feature. This historical spotlight features local news stories from 100, 50 and 25 years ago. The archival newspaper editions and photos featured here can be viewed at gwood.us.

Jan. 1

1924: Keep boys from pool rooms

Chief of Police Wolff stated last evening that he had again warned Petoskey pool room owners that they must keep youths out of their places.

“The warning applies particularly to the rule which prohibits pool rooms from allowing school boys from playing pool and cards,” the chief explained.

“We are keeping close tab on all Petoskey places now and believe the state law in this regard is being lived up to.”

Jan. 2

1974: Rescue two in 16 foot boat trapped in Garden Isle ice

CHARLEVOIX — Two U.S. Coastguardsmen stationed aboard the Lansing Shoal light station are hospitalized at the Charlevoix Area Hospital for treatment of exposure after spending New Year’s Eve in a 16 foot rowboat caught in the ice off Garden Island in Northern Lake Michigan.

They are Lyle Hansberger, 26, BMI, and David White, 19, FA, who were expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

The men were picked up by the helicopter from the Traverse City Air Station and brought to the Charlevoix City Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday after being sighted from the air by Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Welke of St. James, Beaver Island, who had gone aloft in his private plane to search for the men Tuesday morning.

At 12:15 p.m. Welke informed authorities that the men were in their boat which had become lodged in the ice on the west side of Garden Island north of Beaver Island. The Coast Guard Air Station was notified and at 2:15 p.m. took the two men aboard the helicopter and, 20 minutes later, landed them here.

According to the officials at the U.S.C.G. Station here, the men had left the Lansing Shoal Light Station at the western end of the Straits of Mackinac at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 16 foot boat powered by an outboard motor headed for the north end of Beaver Island, a distance of approximately eight miles.

The motor failed and they were forced to row part of the distance until becoming lodged in the ice near Garden Island. The men apparently spent the night huddled in the boat, unable to reach shore, while the temperature dropped to 12 degrees.

The Charlevoix Coast Guard Station was informed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday that the men had not returned to the light station and the search was initiated via air when the Coast Guard enlisted the aid of Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department.

Local Coast Guard officials had not spoken with the men after they were brought here so details of the unscheduled trip are not available.

Lansing Shoal Light Station remains in operation until the extended navigation season closes as late as February. Five men are stationed aboard the light station which marks the western entrance into the Straits.

Jan. 4

1999: New year, old story: Blizzard

1999 came in with a bone-chilling whoosh as a winter storm rolled through Northern Michigan and a good portion of the Midwest, dumping a foot of snow or more, and making travel a headache for people returning from holiday trips.

For the second time in as many years, students in Northern Michigan are also getting an extension to their holiday break courtesy of Mother Nature as nearly every area school was closed today, Monday.

According to Brian Hurley, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, most areas saw between 12 and 18 inches of snow over the weekend.

“With the wind blowing and several areas that had about a foot or more on the ground already, it was a tough one to measure,” he said.

At the height of the storm Saturday night, conditions were so bad that most area road commission officials pulled their plows off all but the main highways.

“It was fruitless,” Emmet County Road Commission engineer/manager Brian Gutowski said. “We called everybody in that we could, but with people out of town for the holiday, we had a tough time getting a full crew.”

Gutowski reported some areas of Emmet County got as much as 20 inches of snow over the weekend, and numerous roads were impassable due to deep snow and drifts as high as 8 feet.

“We even found some cars stuck in some of the bigger drifts.”

Gutowski cautions area drivers to be patient as crews work to clean up from the storm.

“We’ll be getting our big snowblowers out today to get at some of those big drifts. When we get that much snow it takes two, three of four passes on a road to get it cleared. It will probably take us most of the week to clean up from this one,” Gutowski said.

