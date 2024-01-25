Reviewing the news: Delayed trains and thriving business

Jan. 26, 1924: Trains have desperate night

Trains on the Pennsylvania Lines and Pere Marquette had desperate fights with the storm Friday and Friday night. The trains on the former line were able to plow their way through the drifts but were from six to ten hours late, both Friday and Saturday. The Pere Marquette was completely tied up from Traverse City north Friday afternoon and Saturday forenoon by a freight train stalled in the drifts. The car ferry was stalled in the ice Friday and was still fast Saturday forenoon. Zero weather was reported this morning all the way to Grand Rapids.

While Friday’s fierce storm reached all the way to Grand Rapids and south, the worst trouble for trains passing through Petoskey appeared to be from Cadillac to Mackinaw City. The Friday trains were from five to ten hours late in reaching Petoskey, the northbound afternoon trains of Friday, due here at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, did not reach Petoskey until 3:20 o’clock Saturday morning. The snow plows had difficulty keeping the tracks open through the Kalkaska region, several plows passing north and south over that stretch Friday and Friday night.

The Jan. 25, 1974 edition of the Petoskey News-Review.

Jan. 25, 1974: Colwell finds ‘different’ Petoskey-Harbor attitude

Both Petoskey and Harbor Springs Chambers of Commerce reported successful years in 1973 at the annual dinner meeting at Holiday Inn last evening.

And Master of Ceremonies Forest Evashevski, a former University of Michigan football great and the last successful Iowa University football coach, set the tone of the evening with humorous stories and some praise for the area.

Now a Realtor, Evashevski said “This is a great area in which we live.” He then told he had searched a lot of places before deciding to settle here and he wasn’t “sorry one bit. I hope the people who lived here all their lives appreciate what we’ve discovered from living elsewhere … I hope we all give thanks for the great area in which we live.”

Bob Hall, speaking for retiring Harbor Springs president Ed Koza who is out of the area on vacation, told how the chamber had grown from 64 to 75 members — the largest in history.

He briefly reviewed the numerous chamber projects of the year, hailed Lee Judd who mans the information booth and reported the chamber was still in the black.

He also told of the formation of the Harbor Springs retail division in the past year and its projects and joint advertising promotions. He saluted the work of Merle Lutz, manager, for the inquiries the staff handled and housing bureau it operated.

Different attitude

Ed Colwell, retiring Petoskey president, said he had discovered in the past year a different attitude in the Petoskey-Harbor Springs area. Many of the business and professional people on the rosters of the chambers were “transplants” who lived here by choice and they now outnumber the natives.

He said there were still a few people “who would like to see a gate erected to keep the tourists and new residents out, now that they’re here.”

Colwell continued that a few would like to see a billboard erected stating that this is a nice place to visit but we don’t want you to live here.

“As business people we are kidding ourselves — where would we be without the tourist business?” he asked.

Growth must be controlled and he urged support of efforts to preserve the natural beauty of the surroundings “but we must not keep it secret that we want people to come here and be welcomed.”

Colwell had praise for Lutz and the staff at the chamber and the many activities they supervise. “We’re fortunate to have a man of Merle’s capabilities — he’s not the 9 to 5 type,” he declared. He also introduced 1974 president Stafford “Duffy” Smith.

Mayor Barbara Waters, who presented certificates to the five retiring Petoskey directors, told the chamber she was hopeful of trying to raise a little more money for area promotion.

