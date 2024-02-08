Reviewing the news: Fire and ice in Northern Michigan

Feb. 8, 1924: Charlevoix has heavy fire loss

Charlevoix experienced a heavy fire loss Friday forenoon when the three-story brick block occupied by the Charlevoix County Bank was completely destroyed. Fire started at about 6 o’clock, and by 11 o’clock only three of the walls were left standing. Occupying the building, in addition to the bank, were the Crane clothing and furniture store, on the first floor; offices of attorneys and physicians on the second floors, and on the third floor the new Knights of Pythias temple, just dedicated Thursday night.

The bank was owned by the banking firm of Nicholas, Buttars & Bridge, with A.F. Bridge cashier and vice president. Before noon arrangements were being made with W.Z. Searle, of Petoskey, for the use of his store building within a few doors of the burned bank.

It is believed the bank will open temporary quarters in the Searle store. The occupants of the second floor of the building will also open new offices at once. Mr. Crane had not announced plans for re-opening his store, nor had the Charlevoix Knights of Pythias had time to make a statement regarding another lodge home.

Feb. 8, 1974: Sundew gets crack in hull battering Straits ice pack

CHARLEVOIX — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sundew, commanded by Commander P.J. Bull, returned to port at midnight last night after a 10 inch crack in the ship’s hull was repaired by welders from the cutter Southwind.

Ensign Arthur R. Butler, operations officer aboard the ship, said the hole in the starboard side hull was not discovered until Thursday afternoon when the Sundew reached open water while westbound near White Shoals Light Station in the Straits of Mackinac. At that time, the bow washed water into the forward hold.

The Sundew shifted its weight-load to the port side and the 269 foot Southwind, which has been assisting in ice breaking operations, pulled alongside and surveyed the extent of the damage 18 inches above the waterline. Personnel from the larger ship came board and repaired the crack from the interior and the exterior of the hull, and the Sundew returned to port here yesterday, removing the crew from the Lansing Shoals Light Station at the west approach of the Straits.

The Southward, with the assistance of the Sundew, had escorted the Blaugh and the Munson, the last ships to pass through the Soo Locks and the ice choked Straits to open water in Lake Michigan, to mark the close of the 1973 navigational season. The removal of the Lansing Shoals Light Station crew closed the season.

After concluding operation Taconite, as the ice breaking operation is known, the Sundew returned here and the Southwind to Milwaukee to await the inevitable call to southern Lake Michigan to assist in operation “Oil Can.” That is, assisting oil tankers to harbors in Lake Michigan.

Butler said the Sundew had left here Monday and moored at Lansing Shoals Light Station before entering the Straits where it and the Southwind encountered heavy ice. The ship laid in at St. Ignace briefly Wednesday before returning to its ice breaking duties. Butler explained the ice breaking operation was a “Back and ram process” in heavy ice with no open water. For this reason, the damage to the ship’s hull was not discovered until the ship was in open water. He said, however, that the repair to the hull made it as strong as ever and the ship was ready for its next assignment.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Reviewing the news: Fire and ice in Northern Michigan