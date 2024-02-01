Reviewing the news: Runaway horses and ice fishing

Feb. 2, 1924: Many escape injury by runaway

Pedestrians on the west side of Main Street shortly after twelve o’clock this noon were scattering for their lives and some barely escaped in time to avoid a serious result when a team with a farmer’s sleigh broke loose and ran south.

The team was in the middle of the road going south without a driver and traveling at a break neck speed when suddenly the horses, dashing madly along, swerved to the right and started up the sidewalk in front of the Hub Mercantile establishment. They continued their wild dash narrowly missing several pedestrians until at the corner of Court Street the journey ended when the horses slipped and fell. They were quieted and shortly afterward were driven down town.

The team is understood to belong to Reuben Elliott. The runaway started from the Och and Dickson’s store on Duncan Avenue.

Local fishermen were excited to get the 1974 sturgeon fishing season underway.

Feb. 1, 1974: Shivaree shaping up as season opens Fri.

With sturgeon season starting Friday, plans for the 13th annual Black Lake Sturgeon Shivaree on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23 and 24 are already well advanced.

Michigan rock sturgeon are concentrated in Black, Mullett and Burt lakes, and can be taken only by spear. The season is the month of February. The greatest interest is in Black Lake, because of the annual sturgeon fishing celebration there on last weekend of the season.

Big sturgeon continued to be landed from Mullett Lake. No sturgeon have been reported taken in several years in Burt Lake, which has a reputation for being home of “big ones.”

Changes in regulations this year increase the legal minimum size to 50 inches. This is to give females more time to grow and mature so that they can spawn before being taken.

Another change provides that all sturgeon taken must be validated by the Department of Natural Resources.

The Black Lake Boosters Association, which sponsors the Shivaree, is working in cooperation with the DNR. A DNR trailer will be stationed in front of the Black Lake hotel, and all sturgeon taken from Black Lake are to be registered there. Mason Shouder, DNR game biologist, will be there. The DNR will also ask permission to clean them for the fishermen and check them in order to learn more about Black Lake sturgeon.

This trailer will also be registration center for all other fish taken in the annual Black Lake ice fishing contest, which is now under way. Prizes will be given for the biggest muskellunge, pike, walleye and perch, as well as sturgeon.

Already a 26 pound muskie has been speared in Black Lake this winter and entered in the contest.

A new feature this year is a drawing for a special prize for some one of the fishermen who lands a sturgeon.

Whenever a sturgeon is registered, the fisherman will be issued a number. At the shivaree, a number will be drawn, and what ever fisherman has that number will be paid $1 per pound for the weight of his sturgeon.

The fisherman landing the biggest sturgeon in Black Lake will be the Black Lake Sturgeon Shivaree King. He also (wins a) prize equal to $1 for each pound of his fish.

Mrs. Frieda Paull, president of the Black Lake Area Boosters Association, said that if the Sturgeon King’s number is drawn in the drawing another number will be drawn as the Sturgeon King cannot also win the other $1 a pound cash prize.

Fishermen registered at the DNR trailer in the five contest species will be eligible for the Michigan Master Angler awards contest.

It is likely that many fishermen will be in shanties staring into holes cut in the ice this Friday. Mrs. Paull said interest in ice fishing is intense, and that she has never in her 14 years experience at Black Lake seen so many fish shanties before on Black Lake as there are now.

Plans for the Shivaree include a queen, snowmobile races, salaries, poker run, children’s snowmobile parade, other children’s games, and rides, along with other features on which the Association is working.

