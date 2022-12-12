Reviewing our progress on crime law

As the 2023 legislative session begins to loom, I’m wondering if we are going to hear more outraged rhetoric about getting tough on crime.

I myself prefer to be tough on crime prevention. I prefer laws that stop crimes before they happen.

Increasing prison sentences, for example, does not deter anybody from committing a violent crime. So says the U.S. Department of Justice, according to its Office of Justice Programs. Or, as a Legislative Finance Committee analysis stated, “the certainty of punishment is a significantly more effective deterrent to criminal behavior than the severity of punishment.”

Prison is the only way to keep the public safe from some perpetrators, but in many cases it just destroys lives while costing us huge sums of tax dollars. Before we look for more opportunities to show how tough we are, let’s check back at what we did in 2022.

In 2022 legislators introduced lots of bills related to crime. Several were consolidated into one omnibus bill, House Bill 68, which passed. Some things this bill does:

It creates five new crimes, including the crime of operating a chop shop. A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles. Making it a crime to operate one could be an effective deterrent because it’s a crime that requires thought and planning.

The law makes a few criminal penalties more severe, including those for crimes involving use of a firearm.

It prohibits the use of a criminal defense strategy called “gay panic” or “trans panic.” This is the claim that the defendant believed they had been propositioned in a nonthreatening, nonviolent manner by someone thought or known to be gay, bisexual, or transgender.

It provides several benefit enhancements for law enforcement, which could help make law enforcement jobs more attractive.

It creates new judgeships in three judicial districts, perhaps making it possible for cases to move faster in these districts. The districts are the 2nd (Bernalillo County); 5th (Chaves, Eddy and Lea); and the 13th (Cibola, Sandoval, Valencia).

The bill also contains provisions that could lead to preventing crimes, but it looks like the results will take quite a while to manifest.

It creates the Violence Intervention Program Act, setting up a fund to be administered by the Department of Health. DOH can award violence intervention program grants to eligible state agencies, counties, municipalities, or tribal governments.

Those agencies have to invent the programs to implement, apply for grants and get the programs running before any crime is prevented. Ultimately these local programs could be exactly what we need to save lives while encouraging young people into productive life directions. The problem is, as this description shows, getting them started will be slow and tedious.

Similarly, the law expands the options available to Criminal Justice Coordinating Councils, which we are supposed to have in every judicial district. The expansion allows these councils to apply for Crime Reduction Grants for several purposes. One specified crime prevention measure is coordinating access to services for individuals released from incarceration; in plain language, helping people who get out of prison so they don’t return to crime. Again, bureaucratic measures are required before anyone is helped.

In 2022 we did not pass a proposed law to fix the confusion over who gets out of jail pending trial and who doesn’t.

And we missed the chance to pass one surefire way to prevent some crimes before they have a chance to happen. There was a bill to make adults responsible for locking their guns away from minors. I hope we consider that one again.

Reviewing our progress on crime law