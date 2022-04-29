Revise raises $3.5 million to build rails for programming NFTs

Manish Singh
·3 min read

A popular criticism of NFTs is that they are just static JPEG files. Technically, they are not, of course. They are pieces of code on a blockchain, which means that they can be programmed to have various qualities. The NFTs that go on sale on marketplaces such as OpenSea are already programmed with instructions on the royalties to be provided to the owner, for instance.

But what if they could be programmed to do much more?

That’s a trend we have seen in recent quarters. Pearpop introduced dynamic NFTs earlier this year that gain value as a social media post goes viral. The NFTs on Axie Infinity change their properties as a user makes inroads in the game.

A new startup, called Revise, is attempting to productize this ability.

It offers developers the ability to make their own NFTs interact with data feeds of their choice, which could be a web3 platform such as Chainlink or a web2 outlet like Weather.com.

The goal, as the startup explains it, is to make the NFTs change their properties based on events. For instance, a soccer NFT could hypothetically interact with data from FIFA and change its property or media content based on the real-world performance on the field.

“What programmable NFT allows you to do is also leverage the user’s interaction or skill to make the properties rarer,” said Raunaq Vaisoha, co-founder and chief executive of Revise, in an interview with TechCrunch.

By programming NFTs based on users’ interactions, developers can incentivize them to participate more in their projects, he said.

Revise is also adding a layer of governance for the storage through its data structure to help developers handle disputes in a trustable manner.

“Currently, an issue with dynamic NFTs is that your data has to be off-chain. Imagine you’re playing a game and you have to wait for the block time for your gaming character to update. Most people end up storing the NFT on an AWS S3 or a different web2 layer,” he said. “That’s what our data structure is built to solve.”

Revise is initially launching with the Polygon blockchain, but plans to expand to other blockchains in the future. Its SDK is live in private beta on NPM, and the startup has amassed some customers already, including Ludo Labs.

The startup said on Friday it has raised $3.5 million in its seed round. Alpha Wave Global and 8i co-led the round. Bharat Founders Fund and a number of entrepreneurs including Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal, DeFi Pulse founder Scott Lewis, AngelList India head Utsav Somani, The Graph's Pranav Maheshwari, and Treebo founder Rahul Chaudhary also participated in the round.

"The entire NFT space has seen a massive narrative shift as people have discovered that NFTs can be more than just digital collectables or static assets. We see this shift happen in Gaming most prominently, but the abstract concept is broadly applicable to any real-world asset that can be tokenized. Further, as more complex utilities are built on NFTs, the aspect of traceability and transparency in governance will become front and centre,” said Tushar Behl of Alpha Wave Global, said in a statement.

“We loved Revise and the founders for their deep product insight and a forward-looking vision of the space. What the team at Revise is building can become the most fundamental layer for NFT provenance and programming, much like Chainlink did for Defi!”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NVIDIA adds native M1 Mac support to the GeForce Now app

    Amazon's 'Lost Ark' is now available on the game streaming service too.

  • How much money TikTokers make, according to creators

    TikTok has made a new generation of digital stars. Here's how much TikTokers earn from brand deals, song promotions, and its Creator Fund.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Exhausted From The Pandemic? New Research Shows Cannabis Flower Is Effective For Treating Fatigue

    Cannabis flower is effective for treating symptoms of fatigue. This is according to real-time data collected by University of New Mexico (UNM) researchers. What Happened Using a mobile software app to measure the effects of consuming different types of common and commercially available cannabis flower products on fatigue levels in real-time, UNM researchers found that more than 91% of people in the study sample that used cannabis flower to treat fatigue reported symptom improvement. People who c

  • ‘This is a big scam’: Lincoln County man says he lost $750 to grant scam

    He told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that, somehow, the scammer posed as someone he knew, texted him, said Jenkins was on the list for a government grant, and even sent him pictures of the money supposedly coming his way.

  • Pro Tools is now only available as a subscription service

    There are three plans, starting at $10 per month or $99 per year.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Faces an Uphill Battle

    Will Facebook release a bitter new pill on April 27? Investor nervousness is currently palpable after Alphabet , Google's parent company, painted a gloomy overall picture for the ad market facing tech. One wonders since the social media giant is the second largest player in terms of market share when it comes to online advertising after Google.

  • Fact check: ICE program gives limited phones to immigrants for tracking, communication

    Some social media users are claiming the Biden administration is giving smartphones to undocumented immigrants, but the phone's functions are limited.

  • LANDWORLD (LWD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LANDWORLD (LWD) on April 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LWD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.Figure 1: LANDWORLD (LWD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank ExchangeAs a practical NFT real estate protocol, LANDWORLD (LWD) utilizes the power of blockchain technology to create a platform optimized for real estate ...

  • Why Marqeta's the Right Payments Pick in a Digital-Everything World

    Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)  can be easily misunderstood by people unfamiliar with the payment industry. Marqeta changed the card-issuing industry in 2014 by developing proprietary software that improved payment card capabilities beyond the international standard that governs the flow of payment transaction information.

  • BeReal Is The Latest Photo-Sharing App Everyone Is Obsessed With, So I Downloaded It To See What It's About

    No need to worry about filters with this app.View Entire Post ›

  • OurSong Raises $7.5M in Seed Funding to Help Artists Build a Community Through NFTs

    The blockchain-based platform is a subsidiary of Our Happy Company, which was co-founded by performer Johnny Legend and KKBOX CEO Chris Lin.

  • How to Use Google Privacy Settings

    These controls and techniques will help you limit the personal data Google collects for advertising and other purposesBy Thomas GermainGoogle is a company that runs on consumer data. It uses deta...

  • Google takes first steps in rolling out Android’s Privacy Sandbox

    After an initial round of alpha testing and feedback, Google announced on Thursday that the first developer's preview of the sandbox is now available as part of the Android 13 beta 1.

  • Minka raises $24M from Tiger, Kaszek to help move money more quickly across LatAm

    Bogota-based payments infrastructure startup Minka has secured $24 million in a funding round co-led by Tiger Global Management and Kaszek. In an interview, CEO and co-founder Domagoj Rozic described Minka as “a seamless payment network built from the ground up.” The network was designed to connect separate legacy systems through blockchain concepts and APIs “to simplify the movement of complex money flows.”

  • Mozart Data raises $15M to help startups spin up a data stack

    Setting up a stack of data tools is a difficult exercise for any startup to undertake, involving picking and choosing among a wide variety of tools and approaches. Mozart Data's founders have a background in data wrangling and have built a platform of tools that makes the decisions for you, while leaving room for flexibility for more adventurous customers. In some cases, Mozart has built the pieces into the stack, while in others it recommends what it considers best-in-class as it has done by selecting Snowflake as the default choice for a data lake on the Mozart platform of tools.

  • This device lets you text when there's no phone service

    Gotenna mesh pairs with your smartphone and lets you send texts and GPS coordinates to other gotenna users.&nbsp;

  • Snap pushes into augmented reality shopping, unveils flying camera

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc will roll out new features to make it easier for brands to create augmented reality shopping experiences on its Snapchat app as well as a flying camera, the company said on Thursday at its annual presentation to showcase new technology. The Santa Monica, California-based company announced the pocket-sized camera called Pixy, which can fly a few feet above its owner to take photos and videos before landing in the palm of the hand, in a renewed push to grow its hardware business. Pixy will cost $230 and will be sold in the United States and France, Snap said.

  • Taxfix, the Berlin-based mobile tax filing app, raises $220M at a $1B+ valuation

    Ben Franklin once famously said that in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes. Tech is rushing in to fill that gap, and today a Berlin-based startup called Taxfix, which has built a popular mobile assistant to address the former of these, is announcing a big round of funding to fuel its growth. It has closed a Series D of $220 million at a valuation of over $1 billion, money that the startup will be using both to build in more products to extend its touch points with customers beyond annual use around tax time; and to expand to new markets beyond its current footprint of Germany, Spain and Italy.

  • Snapchat unveils Pixy selfie drone as latest photo-taking gadget

    The autonomous device takes off from the palm of a user’s hand and automatically captures pictures and video which can be shared on Snapchat.

  • Snapchat is getting a suite of new editing tools called 'director mode'

    Snapchat introduced a suite of new creator-friendly editing tools called Director Mode.