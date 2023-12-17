Revised edition of 'Tintin in the Congo' aims to address racism, colonialism

A newly released version of the comic book "Tintin in the Congo" seeks to address accusations of racism and colonialism with a reworked cover, new preface and modifications to the story. But the response from anti-racism groups has been mixed.

"Tintin in the Congo", the second volume of "The Adventures of Tintin", by Belgian author and illustrator Hergé, was first published in 1931.

It is set in what was then the Belgian Congo – now the Democratic Republic of Congo – which was a colony from 1908 until 1960.

In the comic, Tintin, an intrepid reporter, travels to the country to investigate and encounters local people, wild animals and an American diamond-smuggling gangster.

Over recent decades the comic strip has become increasingly controversial, with critics pointing to its racist and colonialist treatment of the local population.

New cover, preface

The new edition, released in November together with two other books in the Tintin series, carries a preface explaining the colonial context of the time.

It also contains tweaks to the story. At one point, Tintin teaches an African child mathematics, whereas in the original he tells the child that they are a citizen of Belgium.

The cover was also changed from the original. Now it shows Tintin facing off against a lion, whereas before he was sitting in a car with a black child.

"This volume goes back to a time, that is thankfully over, where it was acceptable to consider blacks as inferior," said Patrick Lozes, founder of CRAN, a federation of anti-racism associations.

