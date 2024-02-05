Revised mobilization bill contains ‘corruption risks’ – parliamentary committee

Ukraine’s parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee has found that the amended version of the government’s mobilization bill, submitted to the Ukrainian parliament on Jan. 30, contains provisions that create opportunities for corruption, MP and committee member Viktoria Siumar said in a Facebook post on Feb. 5.

According to Siumar, one major corruption risk stems from the draft law giving the Cabinet the authority to determine who among law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies would be exempt from mobilization, and who would be drafted into service. The government could also further restrict leaving the country for certain categories of citizens "without any clarity," due to the ambiguity of what documents are needed to prove exemption from the draft.

“Again, everything is written vaguely and with dubious respect to the Constitution... we have suggested how to improve it [the bill],” said Siumar.

Furthermore, the MP stated that the Defense Ministry and the General Staff have "effectively acknowledged" that the norm regarding demobilization after 36 months of military service "is declarative".

“In essence, after 36 months, a serviceman only receives the right to submit a discharge request,” she adds.

“But the decision on who and when will be demobilized will be made by the military.”

According to Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko, the bill may be considered in first reading as early as this week.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine