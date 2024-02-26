Revised substation plans spark scale concerns

The substation would be built at Fanellan near Kiltarlity

Campaigners claim plans for an electricity substation proposed for the Highlands have increased significantly in size.

SSEN Transmission wants to build the 400kv facility at Fanellan, near Kiltarlity.

A proposal of application notice lodged by the developer shows an area spanning more than 860 acres (350 hectares), which locals have argued is 14 times larger than the area they were consulted on last year.

However, SSEN said there had not been any significant changes to its plans with many of the elements only temporary during the construction phase.

It said the design was aimed at reducing the effect on nearby residents and minimising the visual impact on the area.

The new substation is required to support the growth in onshore and offshore renewables in the north of Scotland.

Energy from the schemes will be transported to other areas across the country at periods of demand.

Further consultation between the local community and the energy firm is expected in the coming weeks.

