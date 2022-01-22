Revisiting the 1992 killing spree that left four Cobb Countians dead

Jan. 22—Editor's note: information in this article was sourced from the MDJ's archives.

For months, the killings had stumped police. Three young clerks had been brutally murdered across Cobb County in January and March 1992.

First was Rakesh K. Patel, 25, at the RK Food Store on Franklin Road in Marietta. Patel was shot once in the head on Jan. 20. He died the next day at Kennestone Hospital after family members asked doctors to take him off life support. A bank deposit hadn't been made from the RK store in several days, and about $10,000 was stolen.

Then, just four days later, 25-year-old Terri Waddell, manager of a convenience store on Six Flags Drive in south Cobb, was shot and killed during an armed robbery at work. The suspect had gone to the counter to buy a Hawaiian Punch drink. Waddell's four-year-old daughter witnessed the killing. The suspect only made off with about $14.

Then, on the night of March 21, a man walked into the Burger King on Powers Ferry Road in east Cobb. He looked at the menu board for a few minutes before stepping to the counter and ordering a burger and fries. As 16-year-old Charles "Chet" Planchard III opened the register to get change, the man shot Planchard in the chest, killing him. The suspect stole about $325.

It wasn't until March 31 that police began to connect the dots. But there was even more bloodshed before they did.

Without warning, a man shot his three roommates at the Colonial Oaks Apartments on Franklin Road in Marietta. Mishika Milton, 18, Crystal Thornton, 19, and Al-Tariq Shaheed, 22, were all injured. Police said the suspect shot Shaheed from behind, without warning, in the neck, then shot the two women as they tried to flee the apartment.

While the women recovered, Shaheed remained comatose and later died from his injuries.

The two women identified their attacker as Ronald Lupez "Good Thang" Freeman. A manhunt commenced, but Freeman eluded a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, Marietta Police canines, and units of the Cobb Police Department and Cobb Sheriff's Office.

Story continues

Five hours after the triple shooting, Freeman was arrested by Fulton County police at the Boatrock public housing complex in Fulton County, where his girlfriend lived. Freeman was shot and injured by police after pointing a gun at an officer, police said.

Freeman's arrest led to a break for investigators. Two people who witnessed the murder of Planchard called police after seeing Freeman's face on television, telling police they recognized him.

In the following months, police tied Freeman to what then-Cobb District Attorney Tom Charron called a "trail of tears, bloodshed and misery." By December of 1992, he had been indicted for shooting his three roommates, as well as the murders of Patel, Waddell and Planchard.

He was also indicted for two other nonfatal incidents that occurred that March. The first was a March 19 armed robbery at the Courtyard by Marriott near Delk Road and Interstate 75 — Freeman had previously worked there as a dishwasher and busboy. The second was a March 29 armed robbery at a different Burger King, located on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

One piece of evidence tied several of the incidents together — a chrome-plated, .38-caliber revolver, wielded by the suspect.

In January 1993, Freeman was sentenced to 60 years for three counts of aggravated assaults against his roommates. Over the next two years, Freeman would be convicted in three separate trials for the murders of Patel, Waddell and Planchard. Three times prosecutors sought the death penalty for Freeman, and three times they came up short.

Several eyewitness of Planchard's murder testified, fingering Freeman as the killer. The brother of Freeman's girlfriend said he overheard Freeman confess to the three murders to his girlfriend.

Enrico Montez Williams identified himself as the getaway driver for the Burger King robbery and testified against Freeman. Williams said that Freeman had told him nobody would get hurt. Williams himself was sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery.

In the Planchard murder trial, Freeman's defense lawyers had planned to call witnesses and argue that Williams was the shooter. But after Freeman tried to fire his lawyers and represent himself, that strategy was abandoned.

After his conviction for Planchard's murder, Freeman could not be sentenced to death unless jurors voted unanimously to do so, per state law. Freeman had already escaped that fate twice.

Christina Waddell, then seven years old, testified during the sentencing hearing, bringing jurors to tears. Planchard's sisters also took the stand to speak about the trauma their brother's murder had caused, with one of them too scared to work another retail job.

Freeman himself took the stand. Despite already being a convicted triple murderer, he denied killing anybody, telling Planchard's family not to rejoice, because he was innocent. Freemen only admitted to shooting his roommates. While being cross-examined, he said the police had "manufactured" cases to pin the murders on him.

Freeman's mother also testified, pleading with the jury to spare her son, who she believed innocent.

The verdict was 11-1 in favor of death. By law, the judge had to sentence Freeman to a life sentence, since the verdict wasn't unanimous.

DA Charron said at the time he had never seen a jury so upset. One juror told reporters she was ashamed that the jury couldn't agree on the death sentence. The holdout juror, whose name was not revealed, felt that Freeman dying wouldn't prevent further violent crime. Prosecutors were furious, since jurors had been questioned about their opinions of the death penalty during selection.

Charron called Freeman as close to a serial killer as Cobb County had seen. Charles T. Planchard, father of the victim, was disappointed, saying he hoped Freeman would be jailed for the rest of his life.

In the wake of the verdict, some state legislators proposed rewriting state law to remove the unanimous verdict requirement for the death penalty. That effort didn't go anywhere, however.

Freeman's parole will be considered next year. Family members of the victims held a vigil Thursday night, asking attendees to lobby the parole board against releasing him.