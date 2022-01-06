Revisiting Pennsylvanians' roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Taylor Allen
·1 min read
Data: GW Program on Extremism; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Thursday marks one year since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally over baseless claims about the integrity of the 2020 election.

By the numbers: At least 63 Pennsylvanians are facing federal charges over their involvement in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to George Washington University's Program on Extremism.

  • Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of individuals charged in the insurrection, trailing just Florida (76) and tying with Texas.

Flashback: Armed protesters stormed the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021, overwhelming police and delaying the certification of the Electoral College votes for the 2020 election.

  • Five people were killed in the chaos, including a Capitol Police officer.

  • One month before the event, 64 Pennsylvania lawmakers urged the state’s congressional delegation to reject the Pennsylvania Electoral College.

Of note: Most Pennsylvania residents who were involved in the insurrection have ongoing cases awaiting trials or hearings.

  • Philadelphia has the most cases in the state, at seven. It narrowly beats nearby Bucks County’s six cases.

Zoom in: Among the Pennsylvanians charged, Riley June Williams, of Harrisburg, is accused of stealing a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office to sell to Russia.

  • Rachel Powell, known as the "bullhorn lady," is accused of using a battering ram to smash a window. She also allegedly used a bullhorn to direct people once they were in the Capitol.

  • Philadelphia Proud Boys president Zach Rehl and three other local members are charged with conspiracy, destruction of government property, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and entering restricted grounds.

Of note: The Southern Poverty Law Center considers the Proud Boys a hate group.

