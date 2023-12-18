'Revitalize Richmond' receives $25 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Revitalize Richmond is an initiative between Earlham College and downtown Richmond to "transform downtown into a destination where people will be compelled to live, learn and enjoy life" and to "unite people eager to celebrate and renew the city's shared history of community pride and growth."

RICHMOND, Ind. — Downtown Richmond is "poised for a renaissance."

That is what Earlham College's "Revitalize Richmond" plan is all about, and it just received $25 million for it from Lilly Endowment Incorporated's College and Community Collaboration initiative, announced a press release published Dec. 14.

Earlham was one of six colleges and universities across the state to receive a grant, with Ball State University ($35 million), Indiana State University ($5.8 million), Purdue University ($25 million), Taylor University ($30 million) and Wabash College ($25 million) being the other five, totaling $145.8 million awarded to be implemented across five years at each school.

With the funding, Earlham will "provide partial support to restore historic buildings for commercial and residential uses, make improvements to Whitewater River Gorge Park and develop a multi-modal pathway to better connect downtown Richmond and the college campus."

“The scope of the projects included in the Revitalize Richmond initiative would typically take decades to effectively secure funding for,” Valerie Shaffer, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County, said in a release by Earlham College. “Now we can move confidently and quickly forward on key efforts that have been planned to secure a strong future for our community. The impact of this grant cannot be overstated.”

The initiative established by Lilly Endowment Inc. is "a competitive initiative designed to encourage Indiana’s colleges and universities to work closely with community stakeholders to envision and jointly undertake significant community development efforts to create more vibrant places in which to live, learn, work and play," as stated in the release.

It was launched back in February with an allotted amount of $300 million to be awarded in multiple phases up through July 2024, with 35 Indiana higher education institutions eligible to apply, of which all 35 applied for the first phase and received planning grants totaling $9,660,381 to "conduct comprehensive assessment and planning activities in close collaboration with organizations in their local communities."

"In designing their proposed projects, it was evident that these colleges and universities engaged a wide-ranging group of community stakeholders to imagine and develop creative solutions to pressing campus and community needs,” Jennett M. Hill, president of the Endowment, said in the release. “The institutions submitted proposals that revealed robust collaborative efforts reflective of the institutions’ willingness to learn from not only campus colleagues but from local residents and businesses to help shape projects with promising potential to enhance the quality of life on their campuses and in their local communities.”

What is the 'Revitalize Richmond' initiative?

The initiative is a five-year plan between Earlham College and several Wayne County Community partners to speed up community development in Richmond with a focus on downtown while also building a bridge between the city and college.

"Revitalize Richmond" has three focus areas: Activate, Build and Connect.

"Activate" includes downtown beautification projects that will feature public art installations, greening of spaces, new wayfinding signs and the creation of a makerspace through a partnership with Earlham Class of 1996 and 1997 graduates Eric and Becky Dimick Eastman to support local creativity.

The focus area also includes business development and support, which will feature free and low-cost business coaching for small business owners and entrepreneurs, identification and recruitment of established regional businesses and expanded shopping, recreation and creative-making options in downtown.

A rendering of a canoe and kayak launch site proposed at the former Weir Dam site at Whitewater River Gorge Park in Earlham College's "Revitalize Richmond" initiative.

"Activate" will also provide improvements to the Whitewater River Gorge Park, with a new riverwalk, zipline and rowing activities planned.

The "Build" focus area is specific to renovating buildings and bringing a large-scale housing operation. Outlined in the area are plans to revitalize several buildings between Fifth and 13th streets along with significant historical buildings, the addition of multiple new and modern apartment complexes with live and work spaces taken into account, a new entrepreneurial space through the Placement Loans Accelerating Companies and Entrepreneurs (PLACE) program and several other strategic investments in the renovation and rebuilding of downtown.

A proposed route plan for the multi-modal pathways between downtown Richmond, Earlham College and the Depot District in Earlham College's "Revitalize Richmond" initiative.

Lastly, the "Connect" area of focus centers on public transportation and multi-modal transit paths connecting Earlham College to downtown, including expanding and updating public transit by adding a new electric and ADA-accessible trolley that will have a route going to the college, downtown and the Depot District. Plans to improve the service and delivery of the current options, as well as making a new bike path, are also included.

“We know that the success of Earlham and Wayne County are inextricably linked — Earlham’s history is Richmond’s history,” Earlham President Anne Houtman said in its release. “Listening to the voices of our community and the guidance of our partners, we have created a vision that takes our city’s current assets and builds upon them to increase the beauty, livability and economic stability of the downtown city center.

“Revitalize Richmond is a bridge, connecting the passion and expertise of our community partners with the additional resources they need to make a lasting impact,” she said. “It has the power to transform and elevate our hometown,” Houtman said.

There's a long list of community partners involved in the initiative that are in three different categories: Consulted stakeholders with members from the community and in higher education, working group members that are government and non-profit organizations, business representatives and independent contractors and the Central Steering Committee at the head of the initiative that is made up of community members and officials with Earlham.

In addition to the $25 million granted by Lilly Endowment Inc., the initiative also has $83 million in matching funds from the community partners, bringing the current investment into it to about $108 million.

“We are so grateful to the Lilly Endowment for creating this visionary grant opportunity, which has the potential to transform college towns across Indiana,” Houtman said in the release. “There is palpable excitement within our community in Richmond and at Earlham as we consider the extraordinary impact that a grant of this magnitude can support.”

