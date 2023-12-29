Revitalizing the waterfront in Wilson

Dec. 29—The Village of Wilson will soon be making plans to upgrade its waterfront and business district.

Last week the village was awarded a $70,000 grant from New York State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. The village will also be responsible for matching 25% of the grant.

According to Mayor Arthur Lawson, the goal of the LWRP in Wilson is to "open up the waterfront" and "tie in the business community."

"For the first time ever the village of Wilson is going to have a long-term plan for its future thanks to the LWRP," Lawson said.

With this grant, the village will now enter the initial planning phases to determine specific improvement projects they would take on in the village.

"It'll help us get a study done and get some plans that are recognized at the state level and federal level to put us in contention for some more grants," village board trustee Greg Martin said. "Getting grants is like a ladder. This is a really important step in the ladder."

Lawson specifically pointed to LWRP upgrades done in neighboring communities such as Lewiston as to what he hopes to see the village undertake with their own project. He is also eyeing continued upgrades for a multi-use trail system in the village.

"Being a waterfront community halfway between Lewiston and Lockport is an ideal situation for people looking for rural recreation and multi-purpose trail systems," he said.

Moving forward, the village will put together a committee consisting of various community members in the village to plan and develop the project.

Following that, there will be a series of public meetings with village residents to solicit input on the project.

"This provides us with a better scope of what the community would like to see, what we can feasibly do for the betterment of the village and then hopefully, the end game would obviously be to apply to the correlating grants that would help us make all those all the steps come true," Martin said.

While no date or timeline has yet been determined for such a meeting, Lawson hopes to have the first one sometime in the next three to six months.