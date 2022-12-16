As Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RVPH) market cap increased US$11m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

Last week, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 15% last week, resulting in a US$11m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$158k is now worth US$423k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Narayan Prabhu bought US$83k worth of shares at a price of US$1.66 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.11. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$97k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (3 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

