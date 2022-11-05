Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RVPH) largest shareholders are individual investors who were rewarded as market cap surged US$25m last week

If you want to know who really controls Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 25% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, individual investors collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit US$103m market cap following a 32% gain in the stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 5.9% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Vedanta Capital LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. With 21% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Vedanta Management, Lp and Laxminarayan Bhat are the second and third largest shareholders. Laxminarayan Bhat, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.. Insiders have a US$20m stake in this US$103m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 25%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

