Reviva Pharma's schizophrenia drug succeeds in late-stage study

(Reuters) -Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings said on Monday its lead experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia helped reduce disease symptoms in a late-stage study.

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that causes distortion in thoughts, hallucinations and feelings of fright and paranoia.

The drug, brilaroxazine, clocked a 10.1 point reduction, compared to a placebo, in a medical scale used to measure the severity of schizophrenia symptoms like delusions, hallucinations and emotional withdrawal among others.

Brilaroxazine belongs to a class of drugs called serotonin-dopamine signaling modulator which regulates the levels of two chemical messengers in the brain, serotonin and dopamine.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)