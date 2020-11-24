Revival Gold Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

Revival Gold Inc.
·6 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth-focused gold exploration and development company, announces voting results for the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held on November 24th, 2020, in Toronto.

A total of 33,508,817 common shares representing 47.1% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of Directors as follows:

Director Nominees

Votes For

% of Votes Cast

Wayne Hubert

27,043,048

99.8%

Hugh Agro

27,063,304

99.9%

Donald Birak

27,043,048

99.8%

Robert Chausse

27,049,219

99.9%

Maura Lendon

27,033,219

99.8%

Michael Mansfield

27,047,219

99.9%

Carmelo Marrelli

24,509,469

90.5%

Following the AGM, Revival Gold re-appointed Wayne Hubert as Chairman of the Board, Robert Chausse as Audit Committee Chair, Carmelo Marrelli as Compensation Committee Chair and Donald Birak as Technical, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee Chair, and appointed Maura Lendon as Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Chair.

Subject to regulatory approval, Revival Gold has granted 1,325,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company as part of its annual compensation plan. Pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the options are exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Idaho, USA. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over 5 km and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s press release dated November 17th, 2020 and NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled “Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA” dated February 21st, 2020.

Revival Gold has approximately 71.2 million shares outstanding and had a cash balance of approximately C$12.7 million on September 30th, 2020. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Adam Rochacewich, CFO
Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc. and Rodney A. Cooper, P.Eng., a consultant to Revival Gold Inc., Qualified Persons within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company, or management, expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to predict or counteract the potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business, failure to identify additional mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves with more advanced studies, the inability to eventually complete a feasibility study which could support a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results may not be representative of the deposit as a whole, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


