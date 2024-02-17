Revived momentum for Wilsonville to Salem commuter rail study in Oregon Legislature

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A study of commuter rail service between Wilsonville and Salem is not a new idea.

But unlike a proposal more than a decade ago — and another that was left behind in last year’s session — the latest legislation for a study drew an overwhelming response from lawmakers, city and transit officials, and other advocates who testified Tuesday, Feb. 13, to the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation.

‘Right-size’: Nike announces significant cuts to workforce

The earlier proposal was sponsored by then-Rep. Mitch Greenlick, a Democrat from Portland who died in 2020 after 17 years in the House and who made a study a pet project. It led to a broad analysis completed in 2010 by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

A proposal for a more detailed study in House Bill 2662 cleared the joint committee in the 2023 session. But it died in the Legislature’s budget committee.

Woman shot, suspect detained in Northwest Portland strip club shooting

Now, as lawmakers gear up for 2025 — when they will consider Oregon’s next major round of transportation projects and funding for a decade — the idea has renewed political momentum in the current short session due to close by March 10.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.