Revived Recipes: Strawberry Banana Deep Dish Pie from 1925

Recipes are a way to create something.

Whether it be instructions on the back of a vanilla wafer box or a passed-down family recipe from a loved one, recipes are an easy way for people to create a tasty dish for themselves and/or loved ones.

Many recipes have been printed in issues of the Caller-Times, formerly The Caller, since it started to publish in 1883. Some were in special columns, including "Sister Mary's Kitchen," "Household Hints" and "Hints From a Housewife's Kitchen Diary."

While times have changed in the past century or so, I thought it would be fun thing to go through archived issues and attempt to recreate some of these revived recipes. There are some I won't be preparing. Mainly because I think they sound disgusting, but also because one of them is now illegal to consume (creamed turtle soup!). So many of the recipes dealt with meat in gelatin topped with mayonnaise. I will definitely be skipping over those.

The first recipe I'll chose to re-create is from June 1925 — the Strawberry Banana Deep Dish Pie.

A Strawberry Banana Deep Dish Pie sits on a countertop Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The recipe is from a 1925 Corpus Christi Caller-Times article.

While reading the article, an unnamed columnist said deep dish fruit pies are quite uncommon in South Texas as they are of English origin. The recipe calls for a deep enameled ware baking dish, which I don't own and didn't want to shell out $60+ for one at a local department store.

During preparation, I realized the recipe seemed more like a cobbler than a deep dish pie as it did not require a bottom pie shell. Googling the recipe, I mainly found cream pies or cheesecakes. So, this column is trial and error and we will be going with the flow and take the modern route.

The ingredients you need include:

16 ounces of strawberries

2 bananas

3/4 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of water

A pie crust

Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees. The original recipe simply said to place the pie "in a hot oven for 45 minutes." Previous pies I made were held in the oven for 350 degrees, so I figured that should be fine.

Rinse your strawberries and chop them into slices. Do the same with the two bananas, but make the slices thin. Mix the two in a bowl and pour in the enameled ware baking dish, or pie dish like I used. Sprinkle in the sugar and water and stir.

Place the pie crust on top of the pie and add some slits with a knife to let the steam escape. The recipe asks to moisten the edge of the dish with milk so the crust will stick firmly. I did it and didn't seem like much of a difference was made in times where I hadn't before, so that's completely up to you.

Then place it in the oven and wait.

I let it cool for 30 minutes and I can happily say this deep dish pie is definitely a cobbler. However, I'm not sure if I just had bad luck, but my concoction was very watery. It was almost a syrup, but too loose. I'm pretty sure it was watery because there was no crust at the bottom. Regardless, it tasted great.

A "slice" of a Strawberry Banana Deep Dish Pie rests on a plate Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Due to a lack of crust on the bottom of the dish, the pie was watery.

The warm strawberries and bananas mixed well and the additional sugar made it sweet, but not overbearing. The pie crust could've been perhaps thicker than I had (which was store-bought, I'm sorry), so that's an error on my end.

But as I mentioned, Revived Recipes is trial and error and I'm sure not everything I make will come out great. But that's what makes this fun.

In two weeks, get ready to go back to 1919 as I attempt to prepare a meaty main course.

