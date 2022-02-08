Revloc man sentenced in pizza shop attack

Feb. 8—EBENSBURG — A Revloc man entered a plea in Cambria County court and was sentenced to probation in connection with an assault in the parking lot of Little Caesar's Pizza in Richland Township in August 2020.

Jacob Paul Hurtack, 37, entered a no contest plea to two counts of recklessly endangering another person on Feb. 3 before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to 12 months probation in the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, two women were arguing in the parking lot of the pizza shop located at 1513 Scalp Ave., Richland Township on Aug. 11, 2020, when Hurtack exited his vehicle and allegedly assaulted one of the women without provocation.

Police said that Hurtack allegedly punched the 24-year-old woman three times, knocked her to the ground and then kicked her, the complaint said.

She was treated at the scene for head and facial injuries.

Hurtack and the other woman then drove off.

The complaint said another woman who witnessed the attack reported that she also was assaulted by Hurtack.

