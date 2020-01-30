Revlon First Global Brand To Bring EWG Verified™ Clean Cosmetic To Consumers

New Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer Certified to Highest Industry-leading Standards

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beauty leader Revlon proudly announces the launch of the first mass cosmetic product, PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer, that meets the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) industry-leading clean beauty standards. EWG is widely recognized as the most trusted and rigorous evaluator of personal care products by awarding this prestigious mark only to products who meet robust ingredient and transparency requirements. With the introduction of PhotoReady Prime Plus™ Perfecting + Smoothing Primer, Revlon will add another first to the brand's legacy of firsts, by becoming the first global brand to bring an EWG VERIFIED™ cosmetic product to mass retailers, making affordable clean beauty a reality for millions of discerning consumers.

EWG is a leading national nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make more informed decisions about their health, the environment, and the products they buy through research, education, and advocacy. With over nine million annual visits, their popular Skin Deep® online database is an important tool for consumers to make healthier purchasing choices for themselves and their families.

The PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer was specifically formulated to meet the widest consumer need, delivering powerful skincare ingredients to help improve makeup wear and appearance of skin instantly and over time. In addition, this formula was custom tailored to meet the EWG VERIFIED mark requirements. Obtaining a "green" Skin Deep score indicating that the ingredients are lowest hazard and supported by robust scientific data, adherence to ingredient restrictions set by U.S. and global regulatory bodies, and full transparency of ingredients are among the robust criteria for the mark.

"Revlon is proud to launch the first EWG VERIFIED cosmetic available globally to consumers in mass retail stores," said Revlon President and CEO Debra G. Perelman. "More than just buying differently, consumers want added assurances about the products they buy and their ingredients. Building on our longstanding partnership with EWG and commitment to health, Revlon understands the changing needs of consumers and is leading the way in bringing clean and transparent beauty to consumers at an accessible price point."

"This is an important milestone for EWG, Revlon and the beauty industry as a whole," said Ken Cook, EWG president and co-founder. "EWG and Revlon have a long history working together to advance responsible cosmetics reform in Congress. This partnership was enhanced over one year ago when we started this conversation about making clean beauty products widely available. We are grateful for Revlon's commitment to consumer health and transparency."

Featuring a complex infused with a Vitamin B5 and Hyaluronic Acid complex, the EWG VERIFIED Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer is ideal for skin with uneven texture, discoloration and fine lines. Upon application, the creamy, hydrating primer instantly improves the look of a dull complexion and leaves it feeling soft, smooth and firmer for a perfected finish. It can be used alone or as part of a daily makeup routine.