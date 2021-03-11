Revlon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) _ Revlon Inc. (REV) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $233.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The beauty products maker posted revenue of $626.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $619 million, or $11.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Revlon shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REV

