Revlon’s Surge Brings Back Memories of Hertz’s Wild 2020 Summer
(Bloomberg) -- The roughly 230% four-day surge by Revlon Inc., which filed for bankruptcy after amassing massive amounts of debt amid rampant competition, recalls another wild summer trade from back in the height of the pandemic: Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
Since Revlon crashed to an all-time low on Monday, the troubled cosmetics maker’s stock has soared roughly 230% as speculators traded more than 290 million shares on bets of big returns. Sound familiar? Almost exactly two years ago, investors piled into Hertz after it decided to seek bankruptcy protection, triggering a frenzy that puzzled Wall Street since shareholders rarely get anything when companies file for Chapter 11.
Yet here we are. Revlon more than doubled at one point on Friday after ET Now reported that Reliance Industries Ltd. is considering a takeover bid. Those gains built on a 183% jump from the stock’s low of $1.08 on Monday through Thursday’s close.
While the company’s wild week is reminiscent of Hertz’s summer of 2020, it has come with minimal participation from retail traders, who have been known to flip these kinds of speculative stocks in hopes of striking it rich.
Retail traders snapped up just $4.1 million Revlon shares over the past week through Thursday’s close, data compiled by Vanda Research show. That’s a drop in the bucket of the nearly $7 billion in cash the group pushed into the broader market over the same stretch. The stock’s ticker has been mostly absent from popular forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets and Stocktwits, another sign the latest rally doesn’t have the fingerprints of retail traders.
Revlon was the fifth-most actively traded stock on Fidelity’s platform, however, the number of sell orders was outpacing those to buy the stock. Out-of-the-money call options, a retail trader favorite and driver of many previous meme stock rallies, were more active than normal, but paled in comparison to the flurry of trades seen across previous retail-fueled rallies.
Even with the stock’s rebound, Revlon is valued at just under $200 million, a far cry from the $3.7 billion in debt they listed in the bankruptcy filing. Included in that debt pile is $431 million of outstanding unsecured bonds that are trading for just six cents on the dollar, a sign those bondholders expect to recover little, if anything. All of Revlon’s debt obligations would get paid out full before shareholders see any of the money, meaning any traders stuck holding the stock in hopes of a rescue takeout will be left with an empty bag in a bankruptcy proceeding.
