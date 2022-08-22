Revlon Tells Bankruptcy Judge Its Shares Are Likely Worthless

Steven Church
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. told the judge overseeing the cosmetics giant’s bankruptcy that shareholders don’t need a special, company-funded committee to represent them in the Chapter 11 case because there is no evidence the equity is worth anything.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company urged US Bankruptcy Court Judge David S. Jones in Manhattan to reject the request from minority equity owners in part because low bond prices imply that equity has little hope of recouping anything.

In bankruptcy, official equity committees are rare because all creditors must be paid in full before shareholders are allowed to recover anything from their investment.

The committee representing unsecured creditors also asked Jones to reject a shareholder committee.

“Revlon stock trading has all the outward appearances of a so-called ‘meme’ stock,” the committee said in its objection, referring to shares that rise in value only because of Internet chatter, not economic reason.

Revlon shares tumbled as much as 34% to as low as $5.62 Monday before rebounding to around $8.22, leaving them down some 3% on the day. That price is up from as little as $1.17 in June.

Nearly all official committee are appointed by the Office of the US Trustee, an arm of the US Justice Department that acts as a watchdog in corporate bankruptcies. In the Revlon case, the office appointed the unsecured creditor committee, but last month rebuffed the shareholders.

The shareholder group, which owns 4.7% of Revlon’s common stock, asked Jones on Aug. 9 to order the US Trustee to appoint a panel. On that day the shares closed at about $8.

Forcing Revlon to fund lawyers and other advisers for a minority group of shareholders would be a waste of money, the company said in court papers. Official committees have the fees of theirs advisers paid by the bankrupt company.

Shareholders argued that recent prices imply a chance they could get something back

Revlon filed bankruptcy in June as the global supply chain crunch squeezed the debt-laden company while it struggled to tap into a broader cosmetics sales boom driven by social-media influencers.

The case is Revlon Inc., 22-10760, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

(Updates share price.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • What Charts Say for AMC Stock After 40% Plunge

    The news is reverberating around the entertainment industry and is sending a punishing blow to AMC stock, which recently reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. AMC is being crushed on Monday, while Bed Bath & Beyond was decimated late last week after Ryan Cohen announced the sale of his long position in the stock. As for AMC, shares are now trading near a key area.

  • Zoom Video cuts earnings and revenue outlook for the year, stock falls

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. executives trimmed their annual outlook Monday afternoon, sending shares lower in late trading.

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Falls as Markets Await Fed Chair Powell’s Comments

    Bitcoin (BTC) sold off mildly in Monday trading, declining 0.65% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose 3% over the weekend, and has settled in near the $21,000 mark after plunging Friday. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Creditors object to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager paying out bonuses

    Creditors of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Holdings are objecting to the company’s request for funds to payout bonuses to staff, saying the employees are already “well-compensated.” See related article: Court allows Voyager Digital to return US$270 mln in custodial account to customers Fast facts The creditors’ objection came after Voyager, which filed for Chapter 11 […]

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Owns Little Stock in Berkshire Hathaway

    Owning the stock is key to the culture at the conglomerate, but Greg Abel, who heads its noninsurance operations, appears not to have bought into that.

  • These cannabis stocks could benefit from adult-use cannabis legalization in Germany

    Jefferies analyst Pablo Zuanic sees boost for U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies as a potential $12.6 billion German market beckons.

  • Diesel Profit Margins Soar to 30-Year Seasonal High as Supply Worries Grip the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel is fetching the highest premium to crude oil for this time of year in data going back more than 30 years.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HolePimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation EraThe diesel crack spread, which represents th

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s Sudden Stock Plunge Narrows Options for Cash Infusion

    The home-goods retailer is searching for lenders after Ryan Cohen’s stock sale made issuing shares less likely.

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Volkswagen Lines Up Tariff-Friendly Battery Supplies in Deal With Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG have sealed agreements with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for battery production, according to people familiar with the accords.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HolePim

  • AMC goes ‘APE’ as equity units make trading debut

    AMC Entertainment’s AMC Preferred Equity Units, or APEs, rose 1.2% on their trading debut on Monday, while the theater chain’s stock fell 38.5%, but analysts were unfazed. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) special dividend is the latest stage in a journey that took the movie theater chain from beleaguered pandemic victim to meme-stock phenomenon and also marks the latest move in a fight over stock issuances. APE is a nod to the investors who turned AMC into a meme stock, who often refer to themselves as “apes” or “ape nation.” See Now: AMC’s ‘APEs’ start trading today — what will the potential windfall mean for the meme stock and cinema chain?

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HolePimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation EraSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnect

  • JPMorgan Boosts Lending to States and Cities in Turbulent Market

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. led US banks increasing direct loans to states and local governments last quarter as the firms filled a void left by mutual-fund investors who fled the traditional municipal-bond market amid soaring inflation and surging yields.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Mark

  • Tanzania set to install high-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss whether Tanzania's move to install internet connectivity on Mount Kilimanjaro is a safety precaution for climbers or a vanity affair for constant social media users.

  • 'Limited' oil and gas capacity could send prices higher in 2023, analyst

    Oil prices could spike again by the beginning of 2023, says one analyst.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HolePimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-In

  • Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters

    Zoom Video stock falls amid second-quarter revenue miss

  • When His Patient Couldn't Find a Kidney Donor, This Doctor Gave His: 'It's a Feeling That's Hard to Describe'

    "I was always in awe of people who donated organs. It fascinated me. And I soon decided that I didn't just want to talk the talk," said Dr. Aji Djamali