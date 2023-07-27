Revocation of release sought for man awaiting sentencing for drunken wreck

Jul. 26—Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the release of a man awaiting sentencing for a negligent vehicular assault charge after he allegedly violated the conditions of his freedom.

After pleading guilty to the felony charge on July 6, Kenneth Malcolm Stevenson, 35, of Columbia Falls was scheduled to next return to Flathead County District Court on Aug. 17 for his sentencing. Instead, he is expected to appear back before Judge Dan Wilson on Thursday for a hearing on the Flathead County Attorney's Office petition to revoke release.

Stevenson allegedly tampered with what is known as a secure continuous remote alcohol monitor on July 14. The device detected alcohol during the tampering, court documents said.

Stevenson, arrested last summer after allegedly drunkenly driving into a group of cyclists in Kalispell and seriously injuring one, was released on his own recognizance with the alcohol monitoring device on Aug. 23, 2022, court documents said.

During his arrest, a shoeless Stevenson allegedly boasted slurred speech, the odor of an alcoholic beverage, and watery and bloodshot eyes. He needed help from responding Kalispell Police officers to remain upright, court documents said.

He allegedly admitted to drinking at an area bar prior to the Aug. 21, 2022 collision on Seventh Avenue East North.

