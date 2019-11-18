Revoil (ATH:REVOIL) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Revoil S.A. (ATH:REVOIL) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Revoil Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Revoil had debt of €39.9m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €43.4m over a year. However, it does have €1.57m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €38.3m.

How Healthy Is Revoil's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Revoil had liabilities of €61.3m due within a year, and liabilities of €31.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €1.57m and €44.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €46.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €20.8m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Revoil would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 1.4 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6 hit our confidence in Revoil like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. The good news is that Revoil improved its EBIT by 8.6% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Revoil's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.