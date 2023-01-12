Revoke Bolsonaro's visa, 41 U.S. Democrats urge Biden administration

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida
2
Patricia Zengerle
·1 min read

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Forty-one Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday to cooperate with Brazil's investigation into violent protests in Brasilia and revoke any U.S. visas held by former President Jair Bolsonaro.

They sent a letter calling on the administration to support democracy and the rule of law in Brazil. "Furthermore, we must not allow Mr. Bolsonaro or any other former Brazilian officials to take refuge in the United States to escape justice for any crimes they may have committed when in office," the letter said.

Far-right Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1 and leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office.

Supporters of Bolsonaro ransacked Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday, calling for a military coup to overturn the October election that Lula won.

State Department and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The State Department has said repeatedly its policy is not to discuss specific visa cases. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had not received any specific requests from Brazil over Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has said on social media that he would return to Brazil earlier than planned for medical reasons. He has denied inciting his supporters and said the rioters "crossed the line."

The letter was led by U.S. Representatives Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat and former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Joaquin Castro, Ruben Gallego, Chuy Garcia and Susan Wild.

Biden joined other world leaders in condemning Sunday's violence in Brazil.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Dem lawmakers urge Biden to void visa of Brazil's Bolsonaro

    A group of 46 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday demanding former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's diplomatic visa be canceled in the wake of the rampage in Brazil's capital by his supporters. “We request that you reassess his status in the country to ascertain whether there is a legal basis for his stay and revoke any such diplomatic visa he may hold,” said the letter. The letter was led by Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas, Gregory Meeks of New York, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Chuy Garcia of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

  • Bolsonaro leaves U.S. hospital as riot outrage goes on

    STORY: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital near Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said. Video captured Bolsonaro entering a house in a gated community in Kissimmee, Florida, after his release. He was admitted to hospital on Monday for intestinal pains -- a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed key government buildings in the capital Brasilia. Bolsonaro’s hospital discharge came as an arrest order was issued for one of his ex-ministers over the rampage. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who became public security chief for Brasilia this month, after serving as Bolsonaro's justice minister. Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, was not in the city when the riots occurred, having flown to Florida earlier this month. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said he would cut short his family vacation in Florida and return to Brazil to “take care of [his] defense”. It was unclear if Torres had met with Bolsonaro in Florida. The judge also issued an order to arrest the head of Brasilia's military police. Details of the charges leveled against the pair were not immediately clear. But the arrest order cited their failure to ensure proper security forces were in place. The Sunday rampage came a week after president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and is widely seen as the worst attack on Brazilian democracy in decades. On Tuesday, another Supreme Court judge surveyed the damage done to the courthouse in Brasilia. In a tearful statement, Justice Gilmar Mendes questioned, “how did we get to this point?” Before adding, “we have to do everything to prevent this from happening again.”

  • House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

    The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.

  • ‘It’s a good day for victims,’ families, witnesses speak after Eizember execution

    Members of the Cantrell family shared their statements following Eizember’s execution.

  • A scientist quit Stanford to chase a new way to treat depression. He just shared an early sign that his approach could work.

    Alto Neuroscience said that its treatment, called ALTO-100, showed some promising signals in an open-label midstage trial.

  • Gorgie Farm could be saved from closure says council

    Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh is due to close its doors on Monday but several organisations say they want to run it.

  • King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves

    The monarch undertook a royal engagement on the same day that Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital

  • ‘Lords of war’: DOJ lays out case that Proud Boys leaders led Capitol breach

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough urged jurors to convict five men of seditious conspiracy — a plot to use force to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.

  • Exclusive-U.S. and Brazil lawmakers seek to cooperate on investigation of Brasilia riots

    WASHINGTON/BRASILIA (Reuters) -U.S. and Brazilian lawmakers are looking for ways to cooperate on an investigation into violent protests that rampaged through Brasilia this weekend, sharing lessons from inquiries into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, people familiar with the talks said. The initial discussions occurred as more than 70 lawmakers in the two countries signed a joint statement denouncing "anti-democratic" forces trying to overturn recent elections in their nations with political violence. Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday, calling for a military coup to overturn the October election won by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

  • House Democrats call on Biden to revoke Bolsonaro’s diplomatic visa after Brazilian rioting

    Dozens of House Democrats urged President Biden and his administration to revoke the diplomatic visa that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is using to stay in the U.S. amid the recent riots in his country’s capital. In a letter sent Thursday, the lawmakers expressed concern about Sunday’s riots in Brasilia, noting the similarities between them…

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Is Breakeven Near?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:BCRX ) business as it appears...

  • North America aims to make 25% of what it imports from Asia, Mexico says

    Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome of meetings this week in Mexico City between U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ebrard said four representatives from each country will work on the import substitution scheme previously outlined by Lopez Obrador on Tuesday.

  • Leg-lengthening surgery still has risks, despite recent advances, and should be a last resort, surgeons say

    Leg-lenghtening surgery has gotten safer but still carries risks, two surgeons told Insider. They acknowledged that some people feel they need it.

  • Biden legal team finds second batch of classified documents at second location

    The discovery was made after Biden's lawyers found roughly 10 classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in early November.

  • James Webb Telescope finds its first exoplanet

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was used for the first time to confirm the existence of a small and rocky exoplanet around a red dwarf star.

  • Pro-democracy demonstrators insist that Bolsonaro backers who stormed official buildings in Brasilia not be given amnesty

    Chants of "No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!" ring through the streets of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

  • Questions about Joe Biden documents escalate as second batch of records is found

    The review move towards an inflection point with many questions unanswered. President Joe Biden has maintained the matter was handled appropriately.

  • Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines

    Scores of mainland Chinese travellers are rushing to Hong Kong to receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which are not available on the Chinese mainland, as the country grapples with a torrent of infections which have overwhelmed its health system. A private hospital in the special Chinese administrative region of Hong Kong welcomed the first batch of mainland customers on Thursday, just five days after China reopened its borders for the first time in three years, allowing quarantine free travel. Yoyo Liang, a 36-year old Beijing resident, was one of the first customers at the Virtus Medical Centre where she paid HK$ 1,888 ($241) for her first BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Biden acknowledges aides found more classified documents

    President Biden said aides found more classified documents in at least one other location. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the president's remarks and the latest economic numbers.

  • Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience harmful events, study finds

    Nearly 1 in 4 patients admitted to a hospital experienced an adverse event, most of which were linked to medications or surgery.