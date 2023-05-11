'Revolting': Schumer blasts Tuberville over white nationalism comment, military promotion protest

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday called out Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., over the Republican lawmaker’s comments in a recent interview on extremism in the armed forces and his blocking of military promotions.

Schumer, speaking in the Senate on Thursday, said he wanted to address the “Profane and dangerous things a colleague of ours recently said on the radio.”

In an interview with NPR affiliate WBHM, Tuberville alleged that “We are losing in the military so fast. Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I’ll tell you why. Because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda," according to a transcript of the interview.

Asked whether the Biden administration “should allow white nationalists in the military,” Tuberville responded: “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

Schumer on Thursday read Tuberville’s comments, calling them “shocking.”

“Can you believe that? Revolting. Utterly revolting. Does Senator Tuberville honestly believe that our military is stronger with white nationalists in its ranks? I cannot believe this needs to be said, but white nationalism has no place in our armed forces and no place in any corner of American society,” Schumer said.

Tuberville's office declined to comment on Schumer's remarks to USA TODAY. Tuberville on Thursday told reporters "you can't have racists" on any team.

"The Democrats characterize all MAGA Republicans in the military as white nationalists, wrong. Wrong. OK?" Tuberville said. "We can't get politics in the military. This has nothing to do with extremists."

Tuberville blocks military promotions

Tuberville has also been blocking 184 military promotions requiring Senate confirmation in a protest over a Department of Defense policy that includes sections for paid leave and covering expenses if service members travel to have an abortion. The lawmaker has argued that federal funding should not be used to pay for a service member’s abortion except in the cases of rape, incest or when a mother’s life is in danger.

Tuberville blocked the promotions in April when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sought unanimous consent in the Senate for the promotions.

Schumer on Thursday alleged that Tuberville’s actions have wreaked havoc on military officers and their families.

“I urge Senator Tuberville to think about the destructive spectacle he is creating in the Senate. His actions are dangerous. His words are gravely damaging, and his refusal to think about the consequences of his actions on our military personnel and families is a stain on this chamber,” Schumer said.

Some GOP lawmakers have supported Tuberville’s protest, backing his beliefs on the abortion policy.

