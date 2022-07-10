Revolut faces its moment of truth as fintech bubble threatens to burst

revolut illo

Nikolay Storonsky, Revolut’s chief executive, likes to let his hair down on occasion. After the digital upstart completed a funding round last July, valuing it at $33bn (£27.6bn), the Russian native took a smattering of the company’s top executives to Ibiza to bask in both the Balearic sun and their own success.

Revolut’s rise has been rapid. Founded in 2015 by Storonsky, a former trader at Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse, and Vladyslav Yatsenko, Revolut has accumulated 18m customers, operates as a bank in 28 countries and is, on paper, worth more than Barclays.

Yet that trip to the Spanish island last summer, which was part of an annual get-together, now threatens to be the zenith for a company with lofty ambitions to become a global financial powerhouse.

In recent weeks, things have soured for burgeoning fintechs. Revolut has watched the crypto bubble burst, contemporaries such as Klarna forced to accept steep discounts on fundraising and Storonsky’s ties to Russia brought into focus, although he has publicly condemned Vladimir Putin’s war.

The 37-year-old founder is also battling the City watchdog for a banking licence – a key step in its ambition to become a global “super app”.

As the economic storm clouds darken, Storonsky faces his moment of truth. Can the “rocket ship” – as the company is referred to internally – achieve escape velocity or will it be brought down to earth?

The technology industry has endured a bleak few weeks. Venture capital has dried up, with many companies slashing their valuations and axing jobs.

Klarna, the Swedish “buy now, pay later” specialist, has plummeted to a market valuation of just $6.5bn following its latest funding round, from $46bn this time last year. Its global headcount has reduced by 10pc - around 700 job losses.

Other fintech companies have also laid off staff in recent weeks, including London-based trading platform Freetrade, which cut 15pc, and Nuri, the German digital bank, which let go one-in-five employees.

Storonsky has remained bullish. Earlier this month he said Revolut has enough funding for at least two years and would not be looking to raise any fresh cash. The company has said it remains on a hiring spree, has no plans to reduce headcount and has even launched new products including in “buy now, pay later”.

Yet experts argue it will not be immune to wider economic forces. One City analyst says: “If it was raising money now, I’d be gobsmacked if it didn’t take a discount. The valuation you’d seek today is a lot lower than one you could have sought in January.”

Tom Bull, head of fintech growth at EY, says the broader fintech sector has for years benefited from rock bottom borrowing costs to drive growth. That trend, combined with a vast amount of capital to prop up tech firms, has gone into reverse.

“In a strong wind, even a turkey can fly,” says Alfonso Marone, UK head of technology, media and telecoms at KPMG.

Others remain faithful to Revolut’s mission. One early investor says: “Do I think that the valuation would have fallen as much as Klarna? No - certainly not. Klarna is going to get stung when people default on loans as inflation soars and a recession seems likely. Revolut is incredibly diversified in comparison and has prioritised profitability since Covid.”

Revolut has a long way to go to justify its $33bn price tag. While it might have a higher valuation than Barclays, the digital lender’s revenues for 2020 were just $325m compared to the high street bank’s $27.9bn.

Crypto-asset trading on Revolut’s app has also become a significant revenue stream and digital currency markets have gone into freefall, forcing players to slim down. Coinbase, one of the world’s biggest crypto companies, has cut nearly 20pc of staff, while Robinhood let go almost 10pc in April.

The City analyst adds: “You only have to look at Robinhood in recent months to see that crypto money has gone out the door. The problem with so-called super apps is they risk being all things to all people. I’m on the fence about whether this is a model that can work.”

Crypto is one of two battles Revolut is fighting with the UK’s City watchdog that could have significant implications on its strategy.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has not granted Revolut fully registered status to provide crypto services in the UK, meaning it has not deemed it “fit and proper”. It is still allowed to operate in Britain under a temporary registration regime.

The FCA has also yet to grant Revolut a UK banking licence, regarded as a key milestone in the company’s development.

It is understood the watchdog has concerns around aspects of its controls, culture and whether it has an appropriate number of people to comply with “know your customer” checks and ongoing transaction monitoring.

The FCA declined to comment. A spokesman for Revolut says: “We do not discuss ongoing licence applications.”

Revolut is not alone in facing difficulties, however. In April, the FCA warned the UK’s six top challenger banks - which did not include Revolut as it does not have a UK banking licence - were failing to adequately tackle financial crime, accusing them of cutting corners in combating money laundering so customers can quickly set up accounts.

Storonsky has been vocal in his frustration about the hold up and last month criticised the FCA about its sluggish approval process. He even approached former chancellor Rishi Sunak at an event in London in February to ask why it was taking so long.

Some senior employees at the digital upstart are not hanging around to see if the rocket ship climbs. Deirdre Halligan, a senior Revolut executive responsible for regulatory affairs, and the only woman on its executive leadership team, quit in recent weeks. As did Harry Gill, the compliance chief, and Daniel Gordon, head of operational risk.

For a company that likes to reward success, Revolut’s day-to-day working culture is fast paced and demanding, typical of many ambitious startups. A neon sign in its Canary Wharf headquarters reads “Get S--t Done”.

Its leadership has been criticised in the past for promoting a “toxic” culture and Stronosky admitted in 2019 it “hasn’t always gotten things right”.

Some observers say the former Russian champion swimmer is showing signs of maturity as a leader. In a bid to keep staff on-side amid demand for talent in the tech industry, Revolut employees can now work anywhere in the world for 60 days a year.

The investor says: “Revolut is [Storonsky’s] life and it’s clear he dedicates everything to building the business…[He] has undoubtedly matured into the role over the last few years.”

As part of that growth plan, Revolut is gearing up for a stock market listing, which London is keen to host. To professionalise the company’s image, Storonsky has brought in City veteran Martin Gilbert, the former longstanding boss of Aberdeen Asset Management, as chairman.

Michael Sherwood, a former co-chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, also sits on the board.

The company is currently hiring an investor relations team and has completed a reorganisation, inserting a new entity Revolut Group Holdings Ltd above Revolut Ltd in its corporate structure with a new memorandum and articles of association, which both tend to occur as a prelude to a listing.

While the float was expected this year, it will now likely be pushed back to 2023 at the earliest after dealmaking in the City dried up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war is a delicate topic for Revolut given its two founders’ ties to both countries. Storonsky was born in Moscow to a Russian mother and a Ukrainian father, while Yatsenko is Ukrainian. Both men hold dual British citizenship and have strongly condemned the invasion, calling it “totally abhorrent” and suspending Revolut’s operations in Russia and Belarus.

Meanwhile, Storonsky’s father, Nikolay Mironovich Storonsky, is a director at Gazprom Promgaz, the engineering arm of the Russian gas giant which is sanctioned by the Government. There is no suggestion he has any involvement in the company.

The Storonsky family history was investigated in Lithuania in 2019 after Revolut won a banking licence there, with one politician accusing it of having ties to the Kremlin. Those reviews concluded there were no Russian political connections at the company.

Now, the SoftBank-backed startup will have to contend with its first real global downturn.

A Revolut spokesman said: “The downturn in the fintech industry has not affected us as much as others. We are still hiring and expanding. We currently have over 200 live roles and, following our summer 2021 fundraise, are well funded and have no requirement for new capital.”

Its attempts to defy economic gravity are unlikely to be straightforward, however.

The analyst says: “The problem with super apps is they are lovely and fluffy and give us an amazing interface on our iPhones. But while it is very easy to win customers, it’s very difficult to monetise them. That will be [Revolut’s] real challenge.”