Revolut posts first profit in wake of crypto trading surge

Nik Storonsky - Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Revolut has claimed its first profit thanks to a jump in crypto trading on its app.



In long delayed accounts for 2021, the British financial technology company said it managed to make a net profit of £26.3m, compared to a loss of £223m in the 12 months prior.



Revenues more than tripled to £636m in 2021 and Revolut said sales climbed further to £850m during 2022.

However, Revolut’s auditor, BDO, said it had identified an “underdeveloped financial control environment” as a “key risk” over Revolut’s operations.

The auditor added that Revolut’s internal IT systems meant that its “verification procedures [are] not able to provide sufficient appropriate assurance” over revenue streams worth £476.9m for 2021.

A Revolut spokesman said: “To be clear there are no questions about our revenue or balance sheet.”

About a third of Revolut's total revenues in 2021 came from cryptocurrency fees as interest in digital assets surged during the year. Revolut’s foreign exchange and wealth segment, which includes its cryptocurrency and commodities trading products, made up more than half of its revenues in 2021.

Its app combines payments services, cryptocurrencies and discounts. Revolut launched into cryptocurrencies in 2017, offering services to buy and trade a selection of digital coins. This division has grown rapidly, mirroring a surge in interest in cryptocurrencies.

Founded in London in 2015, Revolut is one of Europe’s most valuable private technology companies. It was valued at $33bn (£27bn) in 2021, months before a downturn in venture capital financing.



The startup, which has more than 25 million customers around the world, has been trying to secure a banking licence in the UK for over two years.



It gained a banking licence from Lithuania in 2021. Regulators in the country recently fined the business €70,000 for delays in filing accounts.



Last September, Revolut secured a long-awaited registration with the Financial Conduct Authority as a registered crypto asset company in the UK.



Nik Storonsky, Revolut co-founder and chief executive, said: “We have achieved our first full year of profit and shown that we can accelerate customer growth, at scale, and grow revenue across all of our product lines.



“In 2021 we were granted a full banking licence from the European Central Bank and welcomed millions of new customers. We also launched several new products and saw more activity from our customer base.”