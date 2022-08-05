Revolut starts crypto service in Singapore

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Revolut has started offering cryptocurrency services to users in Singapore, the global fintech firm said on Thursday.

See related article: How a market slump may be helping Singapore’s stance against retail crypto

Fast facts

  • Revolut will levy transaction fees of 2.5% and 1.5% on standard and premium plans, the company said in its statement.

  • Customers can convert any 27 fiat currencies or Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG) into cryptocurrencies, Revolut said.

  • An additional 0.5% exchange fee will be charged when standard and premium users exceed SG$5,000 (US$3,634) and SG$15,000 ( US$10,902) respectively, worth of transactions in a month, the company said.

  • Revolut, with more than 20 million customers worldwide, said its customer base in Singapore has grown sixfold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020, while its revenue run rate has more than doubled in the past 12 months.

See related article: Singapore warms up to crypto industry — on its own terms

