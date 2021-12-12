The revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It's the most ambitious, complex space observatory ever built – 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, capable of seeing stars so distant, their light has been traveling for nearly 14 billion years. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope, an infrared observatory whose scheduled launch next week will usher in a new era in our understanding of the origin and evolution of the cosmos.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The James Webb Space Telescope: Looking back towards the beginning of time

    100 times more powerful than Hubble, it's the most ambitious, complex space observatory ever built, and its launch next week will usher in a new era in our understanding of the origin and evolution of the cosmos.

  • NFL DFS Fades Week 14

    Check out a few players you might want to limit exposure to for Week 14 NFL DFS (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 15 Most Valuable Cigarette Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable cigarette companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of the tobacco industry, go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Cigarette Companies in the World. The Tobacco Industry: An Analysis The tobacco industry today faces a lot of […]

  • 2022 NFL draft: Senior Bowl could feature 5 of first 6 QBs drafted in April

    Five of the top six QB prospects in the 2022 NFL draft might end up at the Senior Bowl in January.

  • Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

    Like Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim's spring collection, color and optimism shone from day to evening, as did the garments’ playful feel.

  • Europe sent Nigeria up to 1 million near-expired doses of covid-19 vaccine

    Nigeria had to waste as many as 1 million doses that arrived too close to their expiration dates to be administered.

  • Donte DiVincenzo to make season debut on Wednesday

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is set to make his season debut on Wednesday at home against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell The Athletic. DiVincenzo, who has been practicing with the Bucks' NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd in ...

  • Fulton CEO responds to Perdue lawsuit

    Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts responds to a lawsuit filed on Friday that claims that if not for voting irregularities, former Sen. David Perdue would still be in office. Perdue announced his run for governor earlier this week that later earned him the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

  • Navy upsets Army 17-13

    Navy's 2021 season wasn't very good. But it ends with a win over Army.

  • Keep or Trade: 4 players Mets could dangle when MLB lockout ends

    Here are four players the New York Mets could dangle via trade when the MLB lockout ends.

  • NFL gives Bengals CB Mike Hilton a silly award that shows rules issues

    The NFL has lost its mind.

  • Tommy Rees: ‘I wanted to fight for Notre Dame’

    This could have gotten ugly real quickly if not for Tommy Rees

  • Ann Arbor business pulls off epic prank on MSU RB Kenneth Walker III

    Oh, this is too good! Check this out!

  • UFC champ Charles Oliveira done listening to doubt: ‘I’m here to make history’

    If Charles Oliveira hasn't convinced you of his greatness by now, he's not worried about whether nor not you'll eventually come around.

  • Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive a COVID-19 booster following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. Australia had previously said it would offer the booster to everyone over 18 who had had their second dose of the vaccine six months earlier. But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose. "A booster dose five or more months after the second dose will make sure that the protection from the primary course is even stronger and longer lasting and should help prevent spread of the virus," Hunt said in an emailed statement.

  • Fantasy football: Players to start, and others to sit, during Week 14

    Here's a look at some players that should start, and others that should remain on fantasy benches, heading into Week 14 of the NFL season.

  • Now is the time to buy nonstick cookware — the best brands are on sale for up to 55% off at Sur La Table

    Don't miss these discounts.

  • Teen Zara Rutherford lands in Seoul in record solo-flight

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Teen pilot Zara Rutherford landed in Seoul on Saturday from Russia, the first Asia stop on her attempt to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. In August, the 19-year-old British-Belgian departed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/flying-solo-19-year-old-woman-takes-off-round-the-world-record-bid-2021-08-18 from Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on her 51,000-km (32,000-mile) journey, which is to span five continents and 52 countries, including the United States, Greenland, Russia and Colombia. "It has been challenging," Rutherford told reporters at Gimpo International Airport after arriving from Vladivostok in her bespoke Shark ultralight plane, the world's fastest microlight. "I was stuck in Alaska because of visa and weather issues for a month and I was stuck in Russia for a month because of visa and weather issues," she said.

  • Southwest Airlines is asking corporate employees to work customer service roles at airports amid staffing shortages over the holiday

    The move comes in addition to the bonuses offered to pilots and flight attendants to show up to their shifts this season

  • Prosecution rests case in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial rested their case on Friday after a fourth accuser testified that the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein both touched her when she was 16 years old. Annie Farmer, now 42, said she felt "frozen" when Epstein crawled into bed with her at his New Mexico ranch, and recalled thinking: "I just need to get through this."Farmer, who believed Epstein would help pay for her college education, also said she agreed to receive a massage from Maxwell at the ranch, during which Maxwell touched her breasts, and said she felt Epstein was watching nearby, though she could not see him.Under cross-examination, Maxwell's attorney asked Farmer if her account of the New Mexico trip was a "reconstructed memory."Farmer said she had conducted internet searches and had spoken with friends about other events that happened around the time of her trip to refresh her memory on exactly when the trip took place. Maxwell's attorneys have argued that, in the decades since the alleged abuse occurred, the accusers' memories have been corrupted.Three other women have testified that Maxwell encouraged them to give Epstein massages that would escalate into sexual encounters.The 59-year-old faces eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges for her alleged role in recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.