Revolutionizing Real Estate: Boris Sanchez’s Journey of Self-Funded, Anti-Syndication Investing

Real estate, with its promise of appreciable assets and consistent revenue streams, remains an industry of choice for savvy investors. Yet, it is not for the faint of heart. With volatile markets, high entry costs, and ever-present competition, making a sustainable and lucrative career out of real estate investing often feels like trying to climb Mount Everest with nothing more than a firm resolve.

The traditional method of real estate syndication—where a group of investors pool their financial resources to acquire properties that are too large for individual investors—has been a tried and true approach for many years. However, it is not without its challenges and criticisms.

One of the reasons that this method has been called into question recently is due to the changing dynamics of the real estate market. Rapid urbanization and technological advancements have significantly changed the landscape of property investment. Moreover, traditional syndication often requires a substantial minimum investment, making it difficult for smaller or beginner investors to participate.

Interestingly, as the winds of change swipe across the real estate industry, a gust of disruptors leading a charge against syndication has emerged, redefining the very nature of investment strategies.

Among those going against the grain, one name stands out in particular— Boris Sanchez. An unconventional thinker in a sea of tradition, shifting far from the textbook models of syndication and raising funds, Sanchez chose to pave his own path.

While the general trend in real estate investing involves multiple investors pooling their resources together for collective acquisitions, Sanchez is making waves with a different approach. He is championing what can be coined as an “anti-syndication” investment strategy, a philosophy that emphasizes the importance of self-funding in real estate ventures.

This strategy offers Sanchez the luxury of handpicking the properties he believes in, as well as the freedom to dictate the timeline for his investments. This means he can buy, develop, or sell properties as he sees fit.

“I am not against syndication. It works for some. However, I believe there is a path less traveled that has the potential to yield high returns if navigated correctly,” Sanchez explains. “What I advocate can simply be defined as taking the bull by the horns and forging your own destiny.”

Having spent decades in the commercial real estate industry, Sanchez has witnessed the potential pitfalls of syndication. Unpredictable partners, diluted returns, and a lack of transparency and personal control are all challenges he sought to sidestep.

This is precisely why Sanchez ventured out on his own, armed with an acute understanding of market trends and a keen eye for underutilized assets.

Sanchez’s philosophy centers around leveraging appreciation over cash flow, an approach that challenges the traditional real estate investment models. Instead of relying on a constant flow of cash from multiple properties, he prefers to invest in commercial real estate properties that promise higher returns.

He has also shunned the prevalent trend of house flipping and rental income, as he felt that they only served to maintain wealth rather than multiply it.

“When you buy a house to flip, you need to consider the preferences of potential buyers and renovate accordingly. But, you can’t rent it out because most buyers prefer vacant properties,” Sanchez explains. “This limits your options and makes residential flipping a more one-dimensional endeavor.”

For Sanchez, shifting from the norm and shunning syndication was not merely a question of preference. By self-funding his investments, Sanchez effectively eliminated the variable of investors’ whims and fancies, granting him the flexibility to navigate the highs and lows of the market without external pressures.

It gave him the freedom to chart his own course, enabling him to make decisions based on the property’s long-term value and not short-term profits.

Sanchez’s journey is one of many contradictions. He has shied away from the traditional path of syndication and embraced a road less traveled. His approach of prioritizing appreciation over immediate cash flow may seem unorthodox to some, yet it’s a strategy that has allowed him to build a portfolio that yields far more than just monthly returns.

As he continues to disrupt the industry landscape, Sanchez remains a testament to the power of innovative thinking and an unwavering belief in one’s vision through all the challenges and triumphs. His journey stands as an embodiment of the age-old adage - fortune favors the bold.

As Sanchez puts it, “When it comes to real estate investment, it’s not about simply playing the game. It’s about reinventing the rules. Courage and creativity are the true currencies of success.”

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

Nick Kasmik works with the Top 1% of Entrepreneurs/Business owners majority in the Ecom, coaching, and consulting industries. Currently, Nick is the head Public Relations Manager at HighKey Enterprises LLC. He can be reached at nick@highkeyagency.com .