Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shareholders have endured a 56% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 56% in that time. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 49% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Revolve Group reported an EPS drop of 12% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 56% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Revolve Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 56%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 17%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 14% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Revolve Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Revolve Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

