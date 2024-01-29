Revolver taken in home burglary in northern Berks

Jan. 29—State police at Hamburg are investigating a burglary in which a revolver was stolen from an Upper Tulpehocken Township residence.

The break-in occurred in the 7800 block of Route 183 about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers said.

A Ruger .44 Magnum revolver was stolen. The forced entry caused an estimated $100 in damage to the door and door frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police 610-562-6885 and reference incident #724310. Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913, or by texting keyword "Alert Berks" to 847411.

Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.