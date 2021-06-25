Reward of up to $200k offered for man wanted in shooting of Florida police officer

DAYTONA BEACH — An anonymous donor has upped the reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head.

The reward was doubled on Friday afternoon after the Daytona Beach Police Department announced a total of $200,000 will be awarded to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

The wounded officer was identified as 26-year-old Jason Raynor, a three-year member of the department, police said. Wallace remained at large as of Friday evening while Raynor remained in critical condition at the Halifax Health Medical Center.

Raynor’s department released body camera footage showing him approaching a parked SUV and asking a man, who police say is Wallace, if he lived at the residence around 9 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when Raynor exited the vehicle and an argument ensued.

A scuffle would go on for approximately 29 seconds, body cam footage showed. Police said during that time, Raynor was shot in the head and Wallace drove away.

The vehicle Wallace fled in was a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with a California tag of 7TNX532, according to Daytona police.

“I mean, his heart is pure malice,” said Daytona Deputy Chief Jakari Young during a press conference. “He could care less. He did that with zero remorse, zero remorse. You can tell.”

A “Blue Alert” was pushed out to phones across Florida on Thursday afternoon in warning of Wallace. It said the 29-year-old is armed and dangerous. Wallace is a Black man with a mustache, goatee, grill on his teeth and has a tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a dark beanie.

While Wallace remains on the run, there have been some leads in trying to track him down. Daytona police said his vehicle was last pinged in an area around Stockbridge, Ga., about 30 minutes southeast of Atlanta.

Anyone who believes they have spotted Wallace is encouraged to call 911 and not engage him personally, according to Daytona police.