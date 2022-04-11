Reward up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrest in Grantville gun range triple murder

Investigators said Monday that they still are trying to figure out who shot and killed three members of the same family at a Coweta County gun range.

The shooting happened Friday at the Lock, Stock and Barrel gun range in Grantville.

Richard Hawk, his wife, Evelyn, and their teenage grandson Luke were all killed in the incident. Authorities said they were all killed during an attempted robbery.

It was a busy weekend for investigators in Coweta County as they tracked any possible leads.

The search is now getting nationwide attention, including from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed an executive order Monday afternoon pledging to contribute $10,000 to the reward fund, bringing the reward to a total of $25,000.

Meanwhile, the small, tight-knit community of Grantville continues to grieve, including the Hawks’ church congregation.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke with the pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church, who is preparing to lead the triple funeral on Thursday.

“Overwhelmed, inadequate,” is how Pastor Ben Sprenger said he feels about the incident. “But God is sufficient. The same God who is with my friends now, they will be with me.”

Investigators returned to the scene of the crime Monday afternoon. The gun range remains under tight surveillance and is closed off with crime scene tape.

The suspects in this case stole any surveillance video from the incident.

ATF has set up a tip line for anyone with information in this case. You can call: 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477).

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family pay for the three funerals, which are scheduled for Thursday.

