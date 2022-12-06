Reward up to $2K as Atlanta police search for suspect in June 2022 double homicide

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect, Darshae Barnes, Jr., after two teens were shot to death on June 19, 2022.

Barnes is wanted after police found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified them as 18-year-old Nyriek Olds and 17-year-old Jamarquez McCrary.

Fire and medical officials tried to resuscitate the men, but they died on the scene.

Days after the shooting, police released a video that shows a person running from the a building of the complex in broad daylight.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Callers do not have to identify themselves to be eligible for a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

